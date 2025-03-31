Nuveen Appoints Chad W. Phillips Head of Global Read Estate

Nuveen has chosen from its own ranks to select a new leader for its global real estate division.

Commercial Observer is first to report that Nuveen has appointed Chad W. Phillips as global head of Nuveen Real Estate, where he succeeds Chris McGibbon, who has been with the firm for 25 years, including the last six years as global head. McGibbon recently announced his intention to retire in June 2025.

Phillips has been with Nuveen since 2019, and most recently was the firm’s global head of health care, office, retail and mixed-use, where he managed a 100-person team and $50 billion of assets and led the firm’s investment and fundraising strategies across those asset classes.

Now Phillips finds himself managing $141 billion in assets across a global platform that spans 30 cities across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

“Chad is known for his leadership style, investment expertise and consistent commitment to client service,” said Mike Sales, chief executive officer of real assets at Nuveen. “I have every confidence he will maintain our drive for excellence as he guides the platform into the future.”

Phillips begins as global head effective immediately, but McGibbon plans to remain with the firm until June 30 to help with the transition.

“I’m incredibly proud of the platform that we’ve built and confident that Nuveen’s real estate business is in very good hands with Chad at the helm,” McGibbon said in a statement.

Phillips was previously managing director of Guggenheim Real Estate for 14 years before he joined Nuveen six years ago. He filled previous roles as portfolio manager, managing director and head of the U.S. office.

Phillips said in a statement that he plans to prioritize clients’ objectives and continue building the firm’s platform through an innovative strategy.

“It’s a privilege and a pleasure to take on the leadership of Nuveen Real Estate, a dynamic platform that combines deep sector expertise with the advantages of our size and scale,” he said.

