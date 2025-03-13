Two Nonprofits Ink Deals at Muss’s 60 Bay Street in Staten Island

Nonprofits Legal Aid Society and the Center for Family Representation (CFR) have completed deals at 60 Bay Street in Staten Island’s St. George neighborhood.

In the largest deal, Legal Aid, the largest social justice law firm in New York City, signed a 15-year renewal and expansion for 29,467 square feet on the second, third and eighth floors of Muss Development’s 10-story building, according to the landlord.

It’s unclear how much space Legal Aid originally had at the building, but its Staten Island office is one of several locations across the five boroughs, according to its website.

“The Legal Aid Society has long operated out of 60 Bay Street, and this expansion will enhance our ability to represent the people and communities we serve,” Legal Aid CEO Twyla Carter said in a statement to Commercial Observer. “We appreciate Muss Development collaborating with us on this expansion, strengthening our mission of providing critical legal services to low-income New Yorkers.”

Meanwhile, CFR, which provides free legal and social work services in the city, signed a 10-year lease for 6,156 square feet on the first floor of 60 Bay Street, Muss Development said.

The deal represents a new location for CFR, which has three other locations in Tribeca, the Bronx and Jamaica, Queens, according to its LinkedIn page.

The asking rents were not provided, but a report from Cogent Realty Advisors found office rents on Staten Island averaged $45.20 per square foot in 2024.

Muss Development’s Bill Bergman represented the landlord in-house in both deals, while CBRE (CBRE)’s Christopher Mansfield, Craig Reicher, Greg Maurer-Hollaender and Julia Passante brokered the deal for Legal Aid, and Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)’s Jonathan Fein and Mitzi Flexer represented CFR.

Spokespeople for CBRE, C&W and CFR did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Muss’ 114,590-square-foot office building across the street from the Staten Island Ferry terminal is also home to the New York State Workers Compensation Board and business management consultant Maximus.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.