It’s no LEEP of the imagination, this bilingual school is almost tripling its footprint in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School signed an expansion and renewal to up its presence from 13,424 square feet to 37,924 square feet at Comjem Associates’ 5323 Fifth Avenue, after originally occupying the space in 2019, according to the tenant brokers.

Avison Young, which brokered the deal for LEEP, declined to provide the terms of the deal. Asking rent for retail space in the nearby Park Slope corridor of Fifth Avenue between Union Street and Ninth Street was $104 per square foot by the end of 2024, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

“Working with LEEP to identify and secure new growth opportunities in the neighborhood was critical for the school to begin serving a growing number of students and build out their new expanded facilities in a way that provides a whole school dual language experience for the school community,” Avison Young’s Martin Cottingham, who represented the tenant alongside Michael Gottlieb and Patrick Steffens, said in a statement.

Comjem Associates did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it had in-house representation, according to Avision Young.

When it opened in 2019, LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School was serving children only from kindergarten through first grade. The expansion will open admissions all the way up to fifth grade, according to the website.

The building is a former Bay Ridge Savings Bank that has been converted to suit other tenants such as City Maid Service Sunset Park and a steam-cleaning service.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.