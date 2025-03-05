Leases  ·  Retail
Brooklyn

Dual Language Charter School Expands at 5323 Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park

By March 5, 2025 4:39 pm
reprints
Avison Young's Martin Cottingham, Michael Gottlieb, and Patrick Steffens, and 5323 Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn.
Avison Young's Martin Cottingham, Michael Gottlieb, and Patrick Steffens, and 5323 Fifth Avenue, Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Avison Young; PropertyShark

It’s no LEEP of the imagination, this bilingual school is almost tripling its footprint in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School signed an expansion and renewal to up its presence from 13,424 square feet to 37,924 square feet at Comjem Associates5323 Fifth Avenue, after originally occupying the space in 2019, according to the tenant brokers.

SEE ALSO: Universal Music Set to Lease 300K-SF Office at Vornado’s Penn 2

Avison Young, which brokered the deal for LEEP, declined to provide the terms of the deal. Asking rent for retail space in the nearby Park Slope corridor of Fifth Avenue between Union Street and Ninth Street was $104 per square foot by the end of 2024, according to a report from the Real Estate Board of New York.

“Working with LEEP to identify and secure new growth opportunities in the neighborhood was critical for the school to begin serving a growing number of students and build out their new expanded facilities in a way that provides a whole school dual language experience for the school community,” Avison Young’s Martin Cottingham, who represented the tenant alongside Michael Gottlieb and Patrick Steffens, said in a statement.

Comjem Associates did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it had in-house representation, according to Avision Young.

When it opened in 2019, LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School was serving children only from kindergarten through first grade. The expansion will open admissions all the way up to fifth grade, according to the website.

The building is a former Bay Ridge Savings Bank that has been converted to suit other tenants such as City Maid Service Sunset Park and a steam-cleaning service.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

5323 Fifth Avenue, LEEP Dual Language Academy Charter School, Martin Cottingham, Michael Gottlieb, Patrick Steffens, Real Estate Board of New York, Avison Young, Comjem Associates
Elon Musk and 444 South Flower Street, Los Angeles.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
California

Eight Leases in L.A. Among Hundreds Allegedly Cut by DOGE So Far

By Nick Trombola
Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, and PENN2 at 2 Penn Plaza.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Universal Music Set to Lease 300K-SF Office at Vornado’s Penn 2

By Isabelle Durso
Global Holdings Chairman and founder Eyal Ofer and 99 Park Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Kids Clothing Brand Garan Signs Lease to Double Space at 99 Park Avenue

By Mark Hallum