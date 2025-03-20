A long-vacant state-owned building in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, could be redeveloped into affordable housing after plans to turn it into senior housing fell through, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

Hochul submitted a request for proposals (RFP) for developers to demolish the derelict building at 1024 Fulton Street and build a mixed-use, affordable housing development on the 12,800-square-foot lot, according to a Thursday announcement.

The RFP for the site, which is owned by the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), follows an “extensive community engagement process” led by Empire State Development (ESD) and local elected officials “to ensure the project meets neighborhood needs,” the announcement said.

“After decades of sitting vacant, we’re breathing new life into this property and delivering what New Yorkers need most: affordable housing and community amenities,” Hochul said.

“This project represents our commitment to addressing the housing crisis while ensuring development reflects the priorities of local residents,” Hochul added. “By transforming underutilized state-owned property into vibrant, sustainable homes, we’re making good on our promise to create more affordable homes across New York state.”

The state is considering proposals for the development that will deliver 100 percent affordable housing with rents capped at 100 percent of area median income, as well as a senior center or other ground-floor community space that “responds directly to neighborhood needs,” according to the announcement.

The three-story building between Classon and Grand avenues was originally used as a showroom for Brooklyn Union Gas in 1912, and later housed various manufacturing and commercial uses, the announcement said.

In 1997, OCFS acquired the site from the city to develop a community center, but it has been vacant ever since due to “structural issues,” according to the announcement.

“By transforming this long-vacant property into affordable housing with a community facility, we’re creating both homes and opportunities for the Clinton Hill neighborhood,” Hope Knight, president, CEO and commissioner of ESD, said in a statement. “The extensive community engagement ensures this development will truly reflect local priorities and meet the community’s needs.”

The news comes after some back and forth regarding the redevelopment of the site.

The building had previously been put up for sale by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but former state Assemblymember Walter Mosley convinced Cuomo to take it off the market in 2014, The City reported. Mosley instead wanted a nonprofit to step in and buy the property, with plans to turn it into affordable housing for seniors, but that idea fell through in 2019, according to The City.

Current Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest renewed redevelopment efforts for the property last year, and the state put forward plans to spend an estimated $3.7 million to demolish the site to make way for new housing, The City reported.

Demolition will likely take two and a half years to complete, according to the outlet.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.