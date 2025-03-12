Golden Wheat Market Takes 6K SF for First Brooklyn Grocery Store

Golden Wheat Market, a local organic grocery chain, is opening its first location in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay neighborhood.

The market has signed a 10-year lease for 6,000 square feet on the ground floor of the two-story building at 3800 Nostrand Avenue, according to tenant broker Tri State Commercial Realty. Asking rent was $50 per square foot.

The building between Avenues Z and Y, named Nostrand Place, is owned by the Tampa-based ECA Buligo Nostrand Partners, which bought the property in September 2019 for $27.7 million, property records show.

Tri State’s Victor Safenia, Avi Akiva and Moshe Akiva brokered the deal for the tenant and the landlord.

“This project had its challenges, especially with the property facing tough times during the pandemic, but seeing the transformation has been incredibly rewarding,” Safenia said in a statement. “By revitalizing the space and bringing in great tenants, we’ve really helped this pocket come alive again. It’s fulfilling to watch it become a thriving part of the community once more.”

Spokespeople for ECA Buligo and Golden Wheat Market could not be reached for comment.

Other recent leases signed at the Sheepshead Bay property include indoor playground Wonderland Playhouse in 3,370 square feet; home health care service Welcome Care in 3,300 square feet; restaurant Uyghur Lagman House in 3,000 square feet; day care center Ashiana Adult Day Care in 3,000 square feet; martial arts school Zarrukh Adashev MMA in 2,600 square feet; internet cafe BLVCK Gaming Lounge in 2,000 square feet; Hatzlacha Pharmacy in 1,530 square feet; and restaurant Halal Munchies in 1,200 square feet, according to Tri State.

