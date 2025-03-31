Melissa Román Burch.
Policy  ·  Features
New York City

Melissa Román Burch On Building Big in Brooklyn, DEI and the City’s Economy

By Amanda Schiavo
An American flag covered in barbed wire.
Features
New York City

New York Hotels Sweat Losing International Travelers Soured On the U.S.

By Patrick Sisson
Apartment buildings in Manhattan.
Policy  ·  Columnists
New York City

Foreign Investors Are Betting Particularly Big on New York City’s Multifamily Market

By Lev Mavashev