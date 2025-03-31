Partner Insights spoke to Maxwell Wu, Co-founder and CEO at Fulcrum Lending based in New York City about his firm’s unique take on private credit, technology, and financial trends in the multifamily space. Before launching Fulcrum, Wu led the spinout of a technology group from Greystone, serving as the chief underwriter while leading the team in credit analysis, structuring, and business development.

Commercial Observer: Can you talk about why so much emphasis is being placed on the private credit market and what role your firm plays?

Maxwell Wu: Private credit has brought much needed stability to an increasingly volatile market. What’s most interesting is the long-standing power and opportunity that private credit offers investors and lenders in the short term, while benefitting the broader market in the long term.

Once debt is created, whether it’s public or private, it can be very hard and expensive to retire. Every year, with the help of inflation, the number steadily increases, and it becomes imperative to roll old loans into new ones as they mature.

Without firms like ours who can step in at points of market dislocation and refinance the large swath of maturing loans this year at leverage points and rates that borrowers can stomach, chaos will ensue. Because of regulatory concerns and protections for consumers, many incumbent lenders can’t provide that service, and rightly so.

We make these higher leverage loans work because we have access to long-term capital from our investors who don’t need immediate liquidity. Our business is structured to closely match liabilities to assets.

It’s an exciting revolution that private credit is bringing to the broader market and we’re excited to take part in reshaping the multifamily finance space.

How is technology transforming the commercial real estate market in general and the multifamily segment in particular?

Technology, as it relates to CRE, provides two core benefits: transparency and efficiency. Multifamily in particular presents a really interesting place for these types of technologies because of the sector’s ubiquity and homogeneity in the U.S. market. Multifamily is everywhere and accounts for 50% of all the outstanding commercial real estate (CRE) debt.

Broadly speaking, technology has lowered the barriers to entry for many who would like to compete in the CRE; for multifamily in particular it has made it more of a commodity. With commodity businesses, sourcing, speed and agility are the keys to winning.

What we have done is we’ve gone deeper and have taken a core infrastructure approach that goes beyond just the application of our technology. We have paired technology with capital to simplify the lending process, creating new and scalable financing products that are integrated with our technology and that both borrowers seek and capital markets participants understand. The result is a streamlined multifamily lending strategy that is easy to actively manage at scale and loan product that borrowers actually want.