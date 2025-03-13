Fifth Avenue Association Appoints Edward Pincar Jr. as President

The Fifth Avenue Association, a nonprofit that works to preserve and promote Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, has appointed Edward Pincar Jr. as its new president, Commercial Observer has learned.

Pincar, who was most recently the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT)’s Manhattan borough commissioner, will oversee the business improvement district’s “strategy for elevating Fifth Avenue’s status as the premier high street in New York City and worldwide,” according to a Thursday announcement.

Pincar will start in his new position March 31 and replace interim president Madelyn Wils, the association said. Wils, interim president since April 2024, will move into the role of CEO.

“There’s no more iconic avenue than Fifth, and the association has played a critically important role in making it the world-class boulevard it is today,” Pincar said in a statement. “It’s an honor to join this team, especially after such a blockbuster year marked by record sales and unprecedented investment.

“I look forward to working with the dedicated staff, board and stakeholders on building off those successes and ensuring this vital economic engine continues to lead the way for the rest of the city and neighborhoods around the world,” Pincar added.

In his 15 years working for the DOT and his time as the agency’s Manhattan borough commissioner, Pincar worked closely with residents, business leaders and elected officials to “understand and resolve transportation issues, including leading public outreach to key Manhattan stakeholders for all agency efforts,” the association said.

Now, as president, Pincar will help to ensure that Fifth Avenue remains a “top shopping destination,” a “luxury hot spot” for dining and hotels, and a “prominent hub” for Class A office space, according to the association. That Class A space is already doing pretty well coming out of the pandemic.

In addition, Pincar will work alongside Wils in the $350 million redesign of Fifth Avenue, according to the announcement.

“We are excited to welcome Edward to the Fifth Avenue Association as we embark on an ambitious new chapter of growth that looks ahead to the next 200 years,” Edward Hogan, chair of the association’s board, said in a statement. “In the face of new competition both locally and globally, Edward’s proven leadership will be instrumental in ensuring Fifth Avenue remains the gold standard for high streets worldwide.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.