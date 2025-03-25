Finance  ·  Construction Financing
Florida

Constellation, Boschetti Secure $42M to Build Boutique Condo in Miami Beach

By March 25, 2025 2:10 pm
reprints
Eduardo Otaola of Constellation Group and a rendering of Ella Miami Beach.
Eduardo Otaola of Constellation Group and a rendering of Ella Miami Beach. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy Constellation Group

A venture led by Constellation Group and The Boschetti Group nabbed a $42.3 million construction loan from Amerant Bank for a boutique condo building in Miami Beach, the joint venture announced. 

The three-year, floating-rate loan covers Ella, a 10-story project at 6940 Abbott Avenue in the North Beach neighborhood. So far, the 103-unit development — a partnership with Vietmar — is about halfway pre-sold, per the development team. 

SEE ALSO: Beach Point Capital Management Lends $60M for L.A. Office-to-Resi Conversion

Construction got underway last month and is expected to be completed next year. Berkadia’s Scott Wadler, Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson, Matt Robbins and Mike Basinski brokered the financing. 

“The development partners were early movers in the North Beach submarket, allowing them to set the neighborhood standard for new, high-quality residential living at an attractive price point,” Wadler said in a statement.

Residences range from 342 to 1,089 square feet, with prices starting around $500,000. Constellation Group, led by Eduardo Ignacio Otaola, purchased the half-acre site for $5.5 million in 2023, according to property records.

Ella is the second team project involving Constellation Group and The Boschetti Group, which are also developing a boutique office building in Coral Gables. Called 4225 Ponce, the 84,000-square-foot building, still under construction, landed UBS as a tenant in a 33,000-square-foot deal. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

6940 Abbott Avenue, Brad Williamson, Ella, Matt Robbins, Mike Basinski, Mitch Sinberg, Scott Wadler, Amerant Bank, Berkadia, Constellation Group, The Boschetti Group, Vietmar
Jamie Lee of Jamison Properties and 3807 Wilshire Boulevard.
Development  ·  Finance
California

Beach Point Capital Management Lends $60M for L.A. Office-to-Resi Conversion

By Andrew Coen
Chris Balestra, president and chief investment officer at Taconic Partners, and 1735 Jersey Avenue in North Brunswick, N.J.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
New Jersey

JP Morgan Chase Lends $57M on Taconic’s N.J. Industrial Acquisition

By Andrew Coen
Flagstar Bank CEO Joseph Otting and 25 Hillside Avenue.
Finance  ·  Distress
New York City

Flagstar Files Four Pre-Foreclosure Actions Against Pinnacle Over $600M in Loans

By Isabelle Durso