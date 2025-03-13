Finance  ·  Construction Financing
Florida

13th Floor Secures $68M for Broward County Multifamily Project

Santander Bank provided the construction financing for the 383-unit development

By March 18, 2025 7:05 am
Arnaud Karsenti, managing principal of 13th Floor Investments, and a rendering of the Parks at Davie, Davie, Fla.
Arnaud Karsenti, managing principal of 13th Floor Investments, and a rendering of the Parks at Davie, Davie, Fla. PHOTO: Mary Beth Koeth; RENDERING: Courtesy 13th Floor Investments

13th Floor Investments and JSB Capital Group nabbed a $67.5 million construction loan, in addition to a new preferred equity sponsor, for a multifamily project in Davie, Fla., property records show.

The construction debt from Santander Bank will finance Parks at Davie, a 21-acre, 383-unit development on the northwest corner of Davie Road and Southwest 37th Street, surrounded by Broward College’s Davie campus, according to the joint venture.

SEE ALSO: Haussmann Development Lands $50M Refi for Brooklyn Residential Complex

Construction will start later this month and is expected to be completed in 2027. The sponsors have a 99-year ground lease with the public college, according to a report by Davie town officials.

In addition to the construction financing, Houston-based Marble Capital joined the project as a preferred equity investor, with a team led by Aztec Group’s Peter Mekras assisting with the capitalization. (A representative for 13th Floor declined to comment on the amount.)

The development will house a two-story clubhouse and 6,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space as well as four five-story residential buildings, where 20 percent of the apartments will be priced as workforce housing. 

Besides Parks at Davie, Miami-based 13th Floor Investments has just completed the first phase of its Parks at Delray project, which features 420 apartments in Delray Beach. The firm is also building a 398-unit, garden-style development in Hallandale Beach after securing a $83 million loan from CIBC Bank in August.

On the luxury end, the Arnauld Karsenty-led developer has teamed with First Miami Presbyterian Church to develop a condo tower next to its waterfront property in Miami’s Brickell district. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Parks at Davie, 13th Floor Investments, JSB Capital Group, Marble Capital, Santander Bank
