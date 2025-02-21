Sam Chang Sells Hotel Near JFK Airport to Liberty One for $42M

Hotelier Sam Chang’s long and winding road toward retirement continues as he offloaded its 201-key hotel near Queens’ John F. Kennedy International Airport for $42 million, according to city records made public Wednesday.

Chang’s McSam Hotel Group, through the entity Brisam JFK, sold the former Holiday Inn at 154-71 Brookville Boulevard to Liberty One Group, which used the entity 154-71 Brookville Owners, records show. Chang signed for the seller, while Liberty One’s David Levitan signed for the buyer.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. Spokespeople for McSam and Liberty One did not immediately respond to requests for comment. PincusCo first reported the news.

The property along Rockaway Boulevard, which McSam bought in 2005 for $4.5 million, is just one of the many hotel properties in New York City that Chang is selling off as part of his impending retirement.

This year, McSam sold two Long Island City, Queens, hotels at 38-04 11th Street and 38-21 Ninth Street to hotel operator LeTap Group for $40 million and $55.6 million, respectively, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Most recently, Chang sold his 289-key Radisson Hotel New York Wall Street at 52 William Street in Manhattan’s Financial District to Slate Property Group for $94.5 million, CO previously reported.

It’s unclear what Liberty One’s plans are for the former Holiday Inn near JFK Airport, but the site appears to currently be a men’s shelter.

