Investments & Sales  ·  Development Site Sale
New York City

Rabsky Group Buys Vacant Tribeca Lot From HAP Investments for $58M

By February 13, 2025 12:42 pm
reprints
Eran Polack of HAP Investments and the empty lot at 65 Franklin Street.
Eran Polack of HAP Investments and the empty lot at 65 Franklin Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy HAP Investments; PropertyShark

Rabsky Group has purchased a vacant Tribeca lot previously set to have a residential development on it for $57.6 million, according to city records made public Wednesday.

The Brooklyn-based Rabsky, through the entity Sky 65 Franklin, bought the 0.2-acre lot at 360 Broadway, or 65 Franklin Street, from HAP Investments, which used the entity 65 Franklin, according to records.

SEE ALSO: CBRE Reports Record Earnings With Q4 Revenues of $10B, Cash Flow Up 60%

Simon Dushinsky, co-owner of Rabsky, signed for the buyer, while HAP CEO and co-founder Eran Polack signed for the seller, records show.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. A spokesperson for HAP did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Rabsky could not be reached for comment. Crain’s New York Business first reported the news.

HAP, which bought the property on the corner of Broadway and Franklin Street in 2018 for $46 million, originally planned to build a 19-story, 41-unit apartment building called the Rebel on the site, Crain’s reported.

The project never came to fruition due to several delays and became an eyesore for the neighborhood. It also faced a fate similar to HAP’s former development at 4452 Broadway in Washington Heights, where the company had attempted to build a seven-story, 129-unit building, according to Crain’s.

Lender Madison Realty Capital eventually purchased 4452 Broadway for $26.5 million through a bankruptcy sale in September, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

It’s unclear what Rabsky’s plans are for its new Tribeca site, but the developer has been active lately in residential developments.

That includes Rabsky’s 604-unit project at 395 Carroll Street and 313-325 Bond Street in Gowanus, Brooklyn, and its massive 1,098-unit multifamily apartment complex in Downtown Brooklyn at 625 Fulton Street.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

360 Broadway, 65 Franklin Street, Eran Polack, Simon Dushinsky, HAP Investments, Rabsky Group
Bob Sulentic, CEO of CBRE, and a CBRE sign on an office building.
Finance  ·  Investments & Sales
National

CBRE Reports Record Earnings With Q4 Revenues of $10B, Cash Flow Up 60%

By Brian Pascus
Eyal Ofer, chairman of Global Holdings, and 888 Broadway.
Investments & Sales
New York City

Cannon Hill, Global Holdings, Williams Equities Complete $200M Recap of 888 Broadway

By Andrew Coen
Michael Hunter Coghill and Chad Sinsheimer of Adirondack Capital Partners and the High Line park.
Investments & Sales
New York City

High Line Development Site on 10th Avenue Hits the Market 

By Andrew Coen