PatientPoint and Centric Brands Sign Leases at 19 West 34th Street

Three new tenants have signed on for a combined total of 38,659 square feet at PRD Realty’s 19 West 34th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Digital health services firm PatientPoint took the largest cut of the building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas with a 19,093-square-foot deal across the entire 12th floor, according to landlord broker Newmark (NMRK).

Newmark did not disclose the length of the lease or the asking rent, but the average asking rent in Midtown was $78.15 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.

PatientPoint, which links patients with doctors and life sciences firms, is relocating from 60 East 42nd Street, according to Newmark.

James Gale and Nick Greiwe of CBRE (CBRE) negotiated on behalf of the PatientPoint, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Centric Brands, which specializes in apparel and accessories, may have its main offices in the Empire State Building just across the street, but it signed a 15,277-square-foot lease on the sixth floor of PRD’s building, according to Newmark, who also represented Centric Brands in the deal. It’s unclear if it’s a new outpost or a relocation for Centric Brands.

The third and smallest of the leases was a 4,289-square-foot deal for Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU) on the 10th floor, but it’s unclear if PAU is relocating from its headquarters at 215 Park Avenue South.

Alexander D’Amario and Alessia Lawson from CBRE represented PAU in the deal.

“[These deals are] a direct result of the brand-new, prebuilt suites and improvements within the property,” Newmark’s Jared Horowitz, who handled the deals for PRD Realty with William Grover, said in a statement.

