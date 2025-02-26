Engineering Firm Mangan Inks 37K-SF HQ Lease in Long Beach

A Southern Californian engineering firm is boasting some new digs in Long Beach, Calif., with its signing of a lease with a Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust to relocate its headquarters.

Mangan, which specializes in control system and automation engineering, has signed a 37,000-square-foot lease at Aero Long Beach, a sprawling, six-building office campus at 3750-3900 Kilroy Airport Way.

Kilroy Realty is Mangan’s new landlord, though the lease term and price were not immediately disclosed. Mangan is relocating from 3901 Via Oro Avenue, about five miles northwest of Aero Long Beach, and plans to move into its new space later this year.

JLL (JLL)’s Jason Fine and Monica Enes represented Kilroy in the deal, while Savills’ Stephen Pisarik and Bruce Schuman represented the tenant. Aero Long Beach, which Kilroy developed in the late 1980s, is sandwiched between Long Beach Airport and Interstate 405.

“With some companies looking to consolidate and centralize their operations between Los Angeles and Orange County, the Long Beach Airport is the logical location, and Aero’s proximity to the 405 freeway is attractive,” Enes said. “Almost half of the new tenants at Aero have some ties to Orange County, whether for business or their employee base.”

The deal with Mangan is Kilroy’s latest lease at the 50-acre, nearly 1 million-square-foot Aero Long Beach complex. The REIT has inked more than 15 renewals and relocations, totaling some 141,000 square feet, at the office park over the past year, according to JLL. That includes deals with firms like SCS Engineers, PCL Construction, accounting firm Novogradac and business consultancy BPM.

