Joseph Fingerman Exits A&E Real Estate Finance

Joseph Fingerman has officially exited his position at A&E Real Estate Finance (AEREF), Commercial Observer can first report.

The industry veteran, who spent 15 years leading commercial real estate for Signature Bank, began building AEREF — the financing arm of Douglas Eisenberg’s A&E Real Estate — in September 2023. He was the platform’s president at its launch in April 2024.

But, after a recent leadership shakeup that replaced him as the head of the team, Fingerman will now leave the platform along with Zachary Bermudez, who also worked alongside Fingerman at Signature before joining AEREF. The two are said to be returning to the banking world, although further details on those plans couldn’t be gleaned.

“Zachary and I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Douglas and the partners for providing us with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help build this business from the ground up,” Fingerman said in a statement. “I am confident that AEREF will continue to thrive and grow, thanks to the solid foundation we’ve established together.”

Only three weeks ago, CO first reported a leadership shakeup at AEREF. The firm hired Daniel Allen to lead AEREF as its president and chief investment officer, replacing Fingerman at the helm. At the time of the announcement, Fingerman said he was remaining at the firm and would be involved in all aspects of the business.

During his time as president of AEREF, Fingerman built out a 20-person team to lead underwriting, origination and servicing efforts. Under his leadership, AEREF originated more than $250 million in loans. The platform currently has a further $750 million in loans in the pipeline.

While Fingerman and Bermudez’s exact next steps aren’t known, their roots are firmly in banking. Fingerman and Bermudez spent 16 and 17 years at Signature Bank, respectively. Prior to Signature, Fingerman held positions at North Fork Bank and Commercial Bank of New York.

“We wish Joseph and Zachary well in their plans to return to the banking industry,” Eisenberg said. “Joseph was instrumental in the successful launch of AEREF. Both he and Zachary are leaving the business in a strong position for continued success.”

Oaktree Capital Management and Generali Real Estate are also part of the AEREF venture.

