New Jersey

JLL Real Estate Capital Provides $82M Loan on Two Jersey City Apartment Buildings

Alpine Residential finished building the two apartment complexes — holding 208 units between them – earlier this year

February 25, 2025
Thomas Didio of JLL Capital Markets
Photo: JLL

Alpine Residential has secured $81.95 million to refinance a pair of recently-constructed multifamily properties in Jersey City, N.J. that together hold just over 200 units. 

JLL Real Estate Capital supplied the five-year, interest only fixed-rate Freddie Mac (FMCC) loan, which retires existing construction debt.  

SEE ALSO: Banks Teaming With Property Owners More on Mezzanine Loans for Projects

A JLL Capital Market’s team of Thomas Didio,  Thomas E. Didio and Michael Mataras arranged the financing. 

The two buildings — known as Atlas and Starling — are located at 270 Johnston Street and 66 Monitor Street, respectively, just outside of downtown Jersey City. As they did in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood, the buildings are near the Liberty State Park Light Rail station and Liberty State Park, along the Hudson River.  

In a statement, Didio praised the buildings’ location to both the light rail and mass transit and said the refinancing attracted “significant lender interest.”

“We are pleased to have assisted Alpine Residential in securing permanent financing for these two high-quality multi-housing assets in Bergen-Lafayette,” he said. 

Both Atlas and Starling were built in 2025, with the former containing 169 units and 11 affordable apartments, and the latter holding 39 units and three affordable housing units.  

Alpine Residential did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

