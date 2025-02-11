Hebrew Union College Buys Landmark Upper West Side Armory for $32M

Hebrew Union College – Jewish Institute of Religion (HUC) is moving its Manhattan campus to a landmarked building on the Upper West Side after selling its NoHo building.

HUC has purchased the First Battery Armory at 56 West 66th Street from the American Broadcasting Company (ABC) for $32 million, according to broker JLL (JLL). The Jewish Telegraphic Agency first reported the news.

The deal comes just one week after HUC sold its NoHo campus at 1 West Fourth Street to New York University for $75.5 million as part of its effort to find a new campus and “plan for the future by significantly improving its facilities,” according to an NYU release.

HUC will use the proceeds from the NYU sale to move into its new building by 2027, JLL said. The historic armory sits between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue, roughly one block east of Lincoln Center.

“We are thrilled to be moving into a beautifully renovated iconic building befitting our current and future educational and programmatic needs,” HUC President Andrew Rehfeld said in a statement.

“This inviting new space will reflect the sacred purpose of our work and allow us to better serve our students, faculty and staff,” Rehfeld added. “Our new home promises to be an inspiring place for Hebrew Union College to foster a flourishing educational community as we continue to shape the dynamic and innovative Jewish leaders we need for a thriving future.”

JLL’s David Carlos brokered the deal for HUC, while Eastdil Secured‘s Will Silverman and Randy Evans and Meridian Capital Group‘s David Schechtman and Abie Kassin represented ABC. Eastdil and Meridian declined to comment, while a spokesperson for ABC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal also represents a “homecoming of sorts” for the school, as the 1922-founded Jewish Institute of Religion was originally located on West 68th Street and later merged with HUC to move downtown, according to JLL.

ABC had owned the Upper West Side building since at least 1976 and converted the site into a television studio, according to property records. The property was later transformed into an office building in 2012, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reported.

The landmarked armory, which was built between 1901 and 1903 to house the New York National Guard, will now be “reconfigured to include state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure for in-person and hybrid learning,” according to JLL.

The site will also include a library and areas for prayer, community events and exhibitions, the brokerage said.

