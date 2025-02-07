$850M Condo-Hotel Skyscraper Proposed for Downtown Miami

A development group wants to add an 82-story condo-hotel tower to Miami’s skyline.

The proposed James Hotel & Residences would include 336 fully furnished units, with about 200 rooms going into a hotel leaseback program, according to a news release. It’s estimated to cost $850 million, with construction anticipated to begin the first quarter of next year, and open in January 2028.

The development team includes AD1 Global of Hollywood, Fla., Sonesta International Hotels and Mint Developers. While the group said it expects to launch sales this spring, it didn’t divulge prices or even the precise address of the site, other than to say it’s in Downtown Miami. Media reports pin the site at 231 East Flagler Street, just west of Biscayne Boulevard.

The James Hotel & Residences would feature a spa, private cabanas with plunge pools, and restaurants — including one touted as “the highest-elevation luxury bar in the Americas.”

“This project is a testament to our commitment to redefining luxury hospitality and creating unforgettable experiences,” Daniel Berman, president of AD1 Global, said in a statement.

Miami’s recent building boom has ushered in a new era of supertall buildings. After the 55-story Southeast Financial Center was built in the 1980s, it stood for decades as the tallest building in Miami. But that office tower has been eclipsed by such new structures as the 85-story Panorama Tower in Brickell and the 1,049-foot Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences downtown.

