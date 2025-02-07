Development
Florida

$850M Condo-Hotel Skyscraper Proposed for Downtown Miami

Plans by AD1, Sonesta, and Mint Developers call for an 82-story tower with 336 condos and about 200 hotel rooms

By February 7, 2025 12:55 pm
Sonesta President and CEO John Murray and a rendering of the proposed Sonesta James Hotel and Residences in Miami.
Sonesta President and CEO John Murray and a rendering of the proposed Sonesta James Hotel and Residences in Miami. PHOTO: Courtesy Sonesta; RENDERING: Courtesy AD1 Global

A development group wants to add an 82-story condo-hotel tower to Miami’s skyline.

The proposed James Hotel & Residences would include 336 fully furnished units, with about 200 rooms going into a hotel leaseback program, according to a news release. It’s estimated to cost $850 million, with construction anticipated to begin the first quarter of next year, and open in January 2028.

SEE ALSO: Related Group Files Plans for $148M Resi Development in Miami’s Coconut Grove

The development team includes AD1 Global of Hollywood, Fla., Sonesta International Hotels and Mint Developers. While the group said it expects to launch sales this spring, it didn’t divulge prices or even the precise address of the site, other than to say it’s in Downtown Miami. Media reports pin the site at 231 East Flagler Street, just west of Biscayne Boulevard. 

The James Hotel & Residences would feature a spa, private cabanas with plunge pools, and restaurants — including one touted as “the highest-elevation luxury bar in the Americas.”

“This project is a testament to our commitment to redefining luxury hospitality and creating unforgettable experiences,” Daniel Berman, president of AD1 Global, said in a statement.

Miami’s recent building boom has ushered in a new era of supertall buildings. After the 55-story Southeast Financial Center was built in the 1980s, it stood for decades as the tallest building in Miami. But that office tower has been eclipsed by such new structures as the 85-story Panorama Tower in Brickell and the 1,049-foot Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences downtown.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.

231 East Flagler Street, Daniel Berman, James Hotel & Residences, AD1 Global, Mint Developers, Sonesta International Hotels
