Packaging company Famous Distribution USA is expanding its industrial footprint in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Famous Distribution, which sells restaurant merchandise packaging, has signed a 10-year lease for 6,125 square feet at 24 Meadow Street, a one-story warehouse owned by 24 Meadows, according to broker Knickerbocker Realty Group and Crain’s New York Business.

The asking rent was unclear, but a report from Colliers found industrial rents in North Brooklyn averaged $31.53 per square foot during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Knickerbocker’s Vincent Lopez and Jacques Wadler brokered the deal for both sides.

A spokesperson for Knickerbocker did not immediately respond to a request for further comment, while spokespeople for Famous Distribution and the landlord could not be reached for comment.

The deal will expand Famous Distribution’s presence in East Williamsburg, where it has another 3,750-square-foot packaging facility just one block away at 328 Stagg Street, according to Knickerbocker.

It seems the company’s new warehouse between Waterbury and Bogart streets was previously home to DK Magazines, a wholesale distributor of shopping bags and trash liners.

The news comes as New York City’s outer boroughs have seen an increase in both leasing and vacancies in recent months, according to a report from Cushman & Wakefield.

Leasing activity for industrial space in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island reached 2.2 million square feet in 2024 by the end of the third quarter, an increase of 18.7 percent from the same period in 2023, the report found.

Still, vacancy rates in industrial space in the outer boroughs have also gone up, thanks to new space coming on the market and tenants leasing less space, Commercial Observer reported.

