Trump Administration Dismisses Corruption Charges Against Adams

New York Mayor Eric Adams has wrenched himself free of a legal battle with the federal government with the help of President Donald Trump — for now.

Monday evening, Trump directed the U.S. Department of Justice to drop the five-count indictment against Adams after federal prosecutors accused the mayor of a bribery scheme with the Turkish government which may have helped him score big on a taxpayer-funded campaign finance program.

“As I said from the outset, I never broke the law, and I never put any personal benefit above my solemn responsibility as your mayor,” Adams said during a Tuesday press conference. “Now we can put this cruel episode behind us and focus entirely on the future of our city. It’s time to move forward.

“Despite the fact that I am no longer facing legal questions, I also understand that many New Yorkers still question my character, and I know that I must continue to regain your trust,” Adams added.

But the feds left opportunities for the case to be reopened, calling the order a “dismissal without prejudice of prosecution of Mayor Adams.”

​​Acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove said in a memo — obtained by news organization The City — that the conflict between the trial and the election impedes Adams’s ability to work with the federal government on its crackdown on undocumented immigrants in New York City.

“The Justice Department has reached this conclusion without assessing the strength of the evidence or the legal theories on which the case is based, which are issues on which we defer to the U.S. Attorney’s Office at this time,” Bove wrote in the memo dismissing the charges. “Moreover, as I said during our recent meetings, this directive in no way calls into question the integrity and efforts of the line prosecutors responsible for the case, or your efforts in leading those prosecutors in connection with a matter you inherited.”

The dismissal was justified for two reasons, according to the memo. One, to understand whether the investigation was politically motivated by the Biden administration after Adams publicly criticized its immigration policies. And two, to ensure that Adams has the time to support the Trump administration’s efforts to detain and deport undocumented immigrants.

Federal prosecutors alleged in September that Adams had for over a decade solicited contributions from the Turkish government in the form of straw donors. Those donations gave him a boost through the city’s Campaign Finance Program, which gives qualified candidates $8 in public funds for every $1 raised in private donations.

It also alleged that Adams was given travel perks by the Turkish government in the form of flights or seat upgrades. In exchange, prosecutors alleged Adams forced through the certificate of occupancy for Turkish House, the building that houses the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey.

Despite Adams denying all wrongdoing, many of Adams’s top aides left the administration under questionable circumstances, only to be replaced with more trusted public servants, as the investigation was underway.

The move by the Trump administration to prevent the charges from going before a judge and jury in April comes months before the June Democratic primary, in which Adams will face eight challengers seeking to replace him as mayor. And his opponents in that race already blasted the decision.

“If there was any doubt left, today’s news makes it clear that justice is dead in America,” Zellnor Myrie, a contender for Gracie Mansion, said in a statement Monday evening. “The decision by Trump’s Department of Justice to drop charges against Eric Adams should outrage every single New Yorker. We already know that Eric Adams has sacrificed the safety and sanctity of our schools and public hospitals to curry favor with this fascist administration. How many more of our rights and freedoms did the mayor give up to save his own skin?”

Other Democratic candidates in the mayoral race include Brad Lander, Scott Stringer, Zohran Mamdani, Jessica Ramos, Jim Walden, Whitney Tilson and Michael Blake. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is also said to be considering a run for mayor, although he has not declared his candidacy.

Former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams made the historic indictment public in September and left the office in mid-December as Trump’s team ramped up their transition efforts in the White House. Williams was soon replaced by former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chief Jay Clayton.

As the inauguration approached, Adams held meetings with Trump, eventually attending the swearing-in of the president on Jan. 20 and igniting rumors that the mayor was currying favor with the one person who could stop the investigation in its tracks.

Adams also reportedly ordered his staff to not criticize President Trump and to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, according to The City.

However, Adams’s troubles aren’t completely over. He’s still facing a re-election campaign where he’s trailing in polls. Also, local authorities are still investigating officials in his orbit, including an inquiry into the city’s handling of office leasing over potential conflict of interests.

