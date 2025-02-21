Investments & Sales
Washington DC

DiamondRock Hospitality Sells Downtown D.C. Hotel at Big Discount

The REIT traded the Westin Washington D.C. City Center to an undisclosed buyer for nearly 40% less than it paid for it in 2012

By February 21, 2025 2:18 pm
reprints
Westin Washington D.C. City Center.
Westin Washington D.C. City Center. PHOTO: Ceri Breeze/Getty Images

A Maryland-based real estate investment trust has sold a hotel in Downtown Washington, D.C., for significantly less than what it purchased the property for more than a decade ago, in yet another example of D.C. assets trading at major discounts. 

DiamondRock Hospitality, a Bethesda-based REIT focused on hotel properties, sold The Westin Washington D.C. City Center, a 410-room hotel at 1400 M Street NW, for $92 million, the company announced this week. The buyer of the hotel was not disclosed, and was not yet reflected in property records.

SEE ALSO: Sam Chang Sells Hotel Near JFK Airport to Liberty One for $42M

The sale price is nearly 40 percent lower than the $153 million DiamondRock paid then-owner Blackstone (BX) for the hotel in 2012, records show. The sale was part of a four-property, $495 million deal with Blackstone at the time. The company said in its announcement of that deal that it would spend an additional $13 million in capital improvements on the D.C. hotel, though it’s unclear if those renovations ever came about.

“The sale of the Westin D.C. City Center marks an important step in our strategy to drive long-term earnings and cash flow per share growth, and we plan to prudently redeploy the proceeds to create exceptional value for our shareholders,” Jeffrey J. Donnelly, DiamondRock’s CEO, said in a statement.

Representatives for DiamondRock did not immediately respond to requests for further information or comment.

The deal for the Westin hotel is far from the only discounted sale happening in the District, which is wrought with sky-high vacancy rates and widespread uncertainty regarding the Trump administration’s efforts to downsize the federal workforce and sell some properties. Recent discounted sales include J.P. Morgan Investment Management’s $29.4 million sale in December of an 11-story, roughly 179,000-square-foot office property in Downtown D.C. to Real Capital Solutions for less than half of the $78.6 million J.P. Morgan paid for it in 2010.

Or there’s Chicago-based investment firm Harrison Street’s $45.5 million sale of a medical office near George Washington University to Bain Capital Real Estate and Evergreen Medical Properties. Harrison Street had paid $61.6 million for the office in 2013, according to property records.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

1400 M Street NW, Jeffrey J. Donnelly, The Westin Washington D.C. City Center, Blackstone, DiamondRock Hospitality Company
Holiday Inn at 154-71 Brookville Boulevard, Queens.
Investments & Sales
New York City

Sam Chang Sells Hotel Near JFK Airport to Liberty One for $42M

By Isabelle Durso
John Lam of Lam Group and the Soho 54 Hotel at 54 Watts Street.
Investments & Sales
New York City

Manga Hotels Buys SoHo 54 Hotel From Lam Generation for $56M

By Isabelle Durso
Roger Zuñiga, Industrial Specialist with DiGiacomo Group, and 2323 NW 72nd Avenue, Miami.
Investments & Sales  ·  Sale-Leaseback
Florida

Produce Distributor Sells Cold-Storage Facility Near Miami Airport for $26M

By Julia Echikson