Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Washington DC

JP Morgan Sells 179K-SF D.C. Office Building for Just $29M

Real Capital Solutions put down a fraction of the $79M paid for the property in 2010

By December 24, 2024 1:46 pm
reprints
Marcel Arsenault, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Real Capital Solutions, and 1501 M Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Marcel Arsenault, Chairman, CEO and Founder of Real Capital Solutions, and 1501 M Street NW, Washington, D.C. PHOTOS: Cyrus McCrimmon/Denver Post via Getty Images; Melinda Young Stuart/CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 via Flickr

Not that they’re hard to come by, but Colorado-based Real Capital Solutions (RCS) found a hefty office bargain in Washington, D.C., just in time for the holidays. 

An affiliate of RCS paid J.P. Morgan Investment Management just $29.4 million for an 11-story, 178,589-square-foot building at 1501 M Street NW, according to D.C. property records. RCS also secured a $26 million financing package from Hingham Institution for Savings, records show. 

SEE ALSO: Slate Property Group Buys Sam Chang’s Financial District Hotel for $95M

The building is 61 percent leased, according to the Business Journals, which first reported the news. Transwestern’s Gerry Trainor facilitated the deal.

The sale price, emblematic of declining property values in the District lately, is less than half of the $78.6 million J.P. Morgan paid for the building in 2010. Not only that, the latest price is barely more than half of the property’s most recent assessed value of $59.7 million. 

A spokesperson for J.P. Morgan declined to comment, while a spokesperson for RCS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

RCS’s purchase caps off a dismal year for office investment in Washington, D.C., as interest rates remained elevated and vacancy hit record levels. Buildings frequently sold for heavy discounts, such as Douglas Development’s $34.3 million August acquisition of 701 Eighth Street NW — compared to the $98.5 million Clarion Partners acquired it for in 2013. Others faced some sort of distress, like the $130 million loan tied to the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency transferring to special servicing earlier this month for the second time in just two years. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

1501 M Street NW, Gerry Trainor, Hingham Institution for Savings, J.P. Morgan Investment Management, Real Capital Solutions, Transwestern
Martin Nussbaum, principal at Slate Property Group, and 52 William Street.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Slate Property Group Buys Sam Chang’s Financial District Hotel for $95M

By Isabelle Durso
Faring founder and CEO Jason Illoulian, Tishman Speyer CEO Rob Speyer, and 9242 Beverly Boulevard, Beverly Hills, Calif.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
California

Tishman Speyer Sells Beverly Hills Office for $90M

By Nick Trombola
Aerial view of a city lighted up with buildings.
Investments & Sales  ·  Leases
California

San Francisco Office? San Francisco Office.

By Patrick Sisson