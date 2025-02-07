David Brickman, the former CEO of NewPoint Real Estate Capital and Freddie Mac (FMCC), has joined Dallas-based investment firm D2 Asset Management, the firm announced Thursday.

In his new role as president of residential real estate, Brickman will focus on expanding D2’s footprint in the multifamily and single-family rental sectors through lending, investment and asset-based finance, according to the release.

Prior to founding NewPoint, Brickman spent 21 years at Freddie Mac and was the government-sponsored enterprise’s CEO from 2019 to 2021.

“I am incredibly excited to join D2 at this pivotal moment,” Brickman said in prepared remarks. “Our goal is to drive innovation in the multifamily and residential finance markets, serving the changing needs of owners, renters, homeowners and investors alike.”

A focus on affordable and workforce housing finance has been a theme for much of Brickman’s career, one that will carry on at D2. During his tenure at Freddie Mac, Brickman was head of Freddie Mac Multifamily, where his accomplishments included overseeing the formation of the agency’s successful K-Deal securitization program. That program has roughly $600 billion in issuance under its belt today, according to the release.

“David joining D2 is a transformative milestone for the firm,” Ben Doramus and Luke Doramus, co-founders and managing partners of D2, said in a joint statement. “We’re honored to have a leader of David’s exceptional caliber and experience on board to accelerate our ambitions across residential real estate.”

Brickman led NewPoint until August 2024. The multifamily lending platform was founded in June 2021 as a partnership between Meridian Capital Group and Barings, with financial backing from private equity firm Stone Point Capital. When he stepped down as CEO, Brickman continued to act as a strategic adviser to NewPoint Impact, an affordable housing finance JV between the firm and Morgan Properties.

In November, Brickman also exited his position as executive chairman of Meridian, which had been barred from doing business with Freddie Mac for much of 2024, The Real Deal reported. Brickman was one of many high-profile executives to exit or cut ties with the brokerage amidst the Freddie Mac ban.

Brickman joins D2 at a pivotal moment for the housing market, and at a time when the creation and preservation of affordable housing is more critical than ever.

“Today’s market environment, with the confluence of various economic, structural and policy factors, presents compelling opportunities and may very well represent a significant inflection point in terms of market evolution,” Brickman said in the release.

