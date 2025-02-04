Capital Markets  ·  Alternative Lending
Colorado

Affinius Capital Provides $112M Construction Loan for Denver Multifamily Property

Trailbreak Partners will build a 295-unit apartment complex in Downtown Denver

By February 4, 2025 1:35 pm
reprints
Affinius Capital managing director Tom Burns.
Affinius Capital managing director Tom Burns. PHOTO: Courtesy Affinius Capital

Trailbreak Partners has secured $111.5 million in construction financing to build Kaia Residences, a 295-unit multifamily property with 290 parking spaces in Denver, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Affinius Capital provided the financing. No broker was listed on the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Slatkin Brothers Pursue $700M Hotel Recapitalization to Build Luxury Housing in SoCal

Tom Burns, managing director at Affinius Capital, said in a statement that Kaia Residences sits in Downtown Denver’s “Golden Triangle” neighborhood, which features parks, cafes, restaurants and retail. 

“The property aligns well with Denver’s health-focused residents featuring an impressive array of amenities,” said Burns. “We look forward to working with Trailbreak on this development.”

Located at 808 North Lincoln Street  — near Governors Park, Sunken Gardens Park, the Cherry Creek river trail, and the Denver Botanical Gardens inside Cheesman Park — Kaia Residences will stand 18 stories tall. 

Units will range from studios to three-bedrooms. On-site amenities for residents will include an infinity pool, a fitness center, and massage and acupuncture services. 

Burns noted that a two-story lounge on the 17th floor offers “unparalleled Rocky Mountain views.”

Trailbreak Partners did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

808 North Lincoln Street, Tom Burns, Affinius Capital, Trailbreak Partners
Thomas and Edward Slatkin, and Casa del Mar Hotel in Santa Monica, Calif.
Capital Markets
California

Slatkin Brothers Pursue $700M Hotel Recapitalization to Build Luxury Housing in SoCal

By Nick Trombola
Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo, and a photo illustration of Apollo's logo on cell phone.
Capital Markets  ·  Earnings
New York

Apollo Boasts Better-Than-Expected Earnings Thanks to Spike in AUM

By Amanda Schiavo
Jon Lindell, executive vice president and portfolio manager at Heitman.
Capital Markets  ·  Finance
National

Heitman Raises $806M for Firm’s Third CRE Debt Fund

By Brian Pascus