Trailbreak Partners has secured $111.5 million in construction financing to build Kaia Residences, a 295-unit multifamily property with 290 parking spaces in Denver, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the financing. No broker was listed on the transaction.

Tom Burns, managing director at Affinius Capital, said in a statement that Kaia Residences sits in Downtown Denver’s “Golden Triangle” neighborhood, which features parks, cafes, restaurants and retail.

“The property aligns well with Denver’s health-focused residents featuring an impressive array of amenities,” said Burns. “We look forward to working with Trailbreak on this development.”

Located at 808 North Lincoln Street — near Governors Park, Sunken Gardens Park, the Cherry Creek river trail, and the Denver Botanical Gardens inside Cheesman Park — Kaia Residences will stand 18 stories tall.

Units will range from studios to three-bedrooms. On-site amenities for residents will include an infinity pool, a fitness center, and massage and acupuncture services.

Burns noted that a two-story lounge on the 17th floor offers “unparalleled Rocky Mountain views.”

Trailbreak Partners did not respond to requests for comment.

