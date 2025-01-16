As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to enter the White House for a second term next week, he can already boast about one win: a major expansion at his golf resort in Doral, Fla.

The Doral City Council on Wednesday unanimously voted to approve the Trump Organization’s bid to add four 20-story condo towers at Trump National Doral.

The project, called Doral International Towers, features 1,498 condo units and 141,694 square feet of commercial space, likely retail space on the ground floor. The condo buildings, designed by Pascual, Pérez, Kiliddjian, Starr Architects + Planners, would replace a surface parking lot near the southeast section of the resort.

As part of the approval, the City Council changed the zoning for 56 acres from multifamily and industrial to downtown mixed-use.

The Trump Organization purchased the resort, which includes four golf courses and a 200,000-square-foot hotel, out of bankruptcy for a reported $150 million in 2012.

A decade later, the company, run by son Eric Trump, proposed a larger expansion including 2,222 residential units, a 470-key hotel, 462,825 square feet of Class A office space, and 81,675 square feet of retail. Doral officials approved the plan, though no construction took place.

The Trump Organization’s lawyer, Felix Lasarte of The Lasarte Law Firm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.