Investments & Sales
Florida

Publix-Anchored Plaza Del Mar Sells for $37M in Palm Beach County

By January 2, 2025 7:00 am
reprints
Publix CEO Kevin Murphy and a Publix employee stocks shelves in one of the company's supermarkets.
Publix CEO Kevin Murphy and a Publix employee stocks shelves in one of the company's supermarkets. PHOTOS: Courtesy Publix; Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The number of Publix-anchored retail property sales in South Florida has grown again with another real estate investment deal. This time, though, the grocery store chain wasn’t the buyer.

New Jersey-based Garden Commercial Properties acquired the 95,000-square-foot Plaza Del Mar retail property in Manalapan — a wealthy beachside Palm Beach County enclave 11 miles south of Downtown West Palm Beach — for $37 million, or about $390 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Palm Beach County Apartments Trade for $102M

An entity run by Kitson & Partners sold the asset at 201 South Ocean Boulevard across from Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa, according to the Business Journals, which cited data provided by Vizzda.

This is the first time the property traded hands in 18 years after last selling for $37.7 million in November 2006, property records show. Other tenants at Plaza Del Mar, in addition to Publix, include Soma lingerie shop, Illustrated Properties, Art Basil Restaurant, and John G’s Restaurant, per the Business Journals

Grocery-anchored retail properties have become one of the safer bets in U.S. commercial real estate since the pandemic, but Publix-leased assets specifically saw an increase in sales over the past year. Most of those purchases were from the Lakeland-based company deciding to acquire at least half a dozen South Florida retail properties at which it is a tenant.

Last month, Publix acquired a strip mall where it’s the anchor tenant along Biscayne Boulevard in North Miami. It was at least the sixth such deal in 2024, amounting to almost $200 million in user investment sales.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

201 South Ocean Boulevard, Plaza Del Mar, Garden Commercial Properties, Kitson & Partners, Publix, Vizzda
Bob Faith
Investments & Sales
Florida

Palm Beach County Apartments Trade for $102M

By Jeff Ostrowski
Employees at work inside of a warehouse.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Terreno Realty Buys Queens Industrial Property for $50M

By Isabelle Durso
Prospect Ridge co-CEO Brahm Cramer and the interior of the Tysons Corner Marriott.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
Virginia

Prospect Ridge Buys NoVA Marriott Hotel for $64M

By Nick Trombola