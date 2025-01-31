Adams Pushes to Make NYC an AI Hub as Tech Firms Take Office Space

Mayor Eric Adams wants to turn New York City into an artificial intelligence hub.

Adams, along with the city’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC), released a report Friday outlining the administration’s goal to “secure and expand the city’s position as the global leader for applied AI,” according to a release from the mayor’s office.

Part of the plan is bringing new AI firms to open offices in the city. In fact, a report from Cushman & Wakefield last year found that AI-related companies were looking for 1.7 million square feet of office space in New York City, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“The jobs of tomorrow are being created today in New York City, and artificial intelligence is key to making that happen,” Adams said in a statement. “As we hit another all-time record high for jobs in our city, our administration is looking to the future — and the future shows AI as the next emerging sector and source of job creation across our city, the country and the globe.”

As part of the plan released Friday, EDC invested $3 million to establish the “NYC AI Nexus,” an initiative designed to “facilitate collaborations between New York City-based startups and founders with local businesses to identify, build and ultimately adopt applied AI solutions,” according to the release.

EDC will also market New York as a hub for AI companies and start an “AI Advisory Council” of AI company leaders and investors to work with the Adams administration to grow AI’s presence in the city.

EDC also announced a partnership with AI firm OpenAI, which recently signed a major lease for 90,000 square feet at Kushner Companies’ Puck Building in SoHo for its first New York City office.

As part of Adams’s plan, OpenAI will support EDC’s Founder Fellowship and the NYC AI Nexus programs, as well as serve on the AI Advisory Council, the release said. In addition, AI literacy programs will be added to the city’s public libraries, according to EDC.

“New York City is already leading in AI innovations, and we are thrilled to partner with pioneering companies like OpenAI and continue to foster groundbreaking advancements in this transformative field, while ensuring that all New Yorkers have the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from the growth of AI,” EDC CEO Andrew Kimball said in a statement.

Friday’s announcement comes amid a slew of AI firms planting roots in New York City.

In the past two years, AI-powered e-commerce company Rokt expanded by 34,000 square feet at 175 Varick Street, while AI-backed human relations firm Rippling subleased 69,000 square feet from Spotify at 4 World Trade Center.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.