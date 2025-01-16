Policy
National

Trump Picks Private Equity Operator Bill Pulte to Head Fannie, Freddie Regulator

By January 16, 2025 4:42 pm
reprints
President-elect Donald Trump and the Federal Housing Finance Agency logo.
President-elect Donald Trump and the Federal Housing Finance Agency logo. PHOTOS: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images; Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen his new director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), which regulates Fannie Mae (FNMA) and Freddie Mac (FMCC).

Trump is set to nominate Bill Pulte — the grandson of William Pulte, CEO and founder of homebuilder PulteGroup — for the role, according to Trump’s post on Truth Social Thursday.

SEE ALSO: Critics Unimpressed With Eric Adams’s $115B Preliminary 2026 Budget

Pulte, largely known as a social media philanthropist who runs a private equity firm, accepted the nomination in a post on X Thursday and thanked Trump for the appointment.

“He believes in the incredible power of our nation and will help us restore the American dream for all,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In his new role, Pulte is expected to move Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, government-sponsored enterprises that support roughly half of the residential mortgages in the U.S., away from government control and toward the private sector, Reuters reported.

If Pulte is successful in removing Fannie and Freddie from government control, many real estate leaders worry it could have major consequences for the mortgage industry, Politico reported.

Those consequences could include the possibility of higher mortgage rates, which wouldn’t be welcome at a time when affordable housing is a big political issue, Barron’s reported.

Sandra Thompson, the current director of FHFA, announced earlier this month she would retire Jan. 19 — just one day before Trump’s inauguration.

A spokesperson for the FHFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2011, Pulte founded private equity firm Pulte Capital Partners, which invests in businesses that make building products and specializes in flexible transaction structures, according to its website.

Pulte’s nomination on Thursday came as Trump announced a slew of other choices for his incoming administration, while prior choices have been going through confirmation hearings.

Recent nominations include former New York Congressman Brandon Williams to head the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Reconnaissance Office’s Troy Meink to be Air Force secretary.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

Bill Pulte, Donald Trump, Federal Housing Finance Agency, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, Pulte Capital Partners, PulteGroup
New York City Mayor Eric Adams
Policy  ·  Housing
New York City

Critics Unimpressed With Eric Adams’s $115B Preliminary 2026 Budget

By Mark Hallum
A man holds an Airbnb NYC sign at a rally.
Policy
New York City

Airbnb Steps Up Fight Against NYC Rental Ban With $5M in Funding

By Isabelle Durso
Mollie Fadule, chief financial and investment officer at JPI.
Finance  ·  Policy
National

Pinnacle Partners, JPI Announce $200M Workforce Housing Development Fund

By Brian Pascus