Gary Barnett’s Extell Development wants to build two new residential buildings on the former ABC television campus on the Upper West Side, the same block as its $1.2 billion luxury tower development.

The developer filed plans last week with New York City’s Department of Buildings for construction on two separate sites at 30 West 67th Street and 7 West 66th Street, both about two blocks from Lincoln Center. The proposals call for a combined total of 81 residential units.

Barnett purchased the lots from Silverstein Properties and Seven Valleys in March 2022 as part of a roughly $930 million deal for the former Walt Disney Companed-owned ABC campus on West 67th Street, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

In its largest project filed last week, Extell proposed a nine-story, 50-unit residential building to replace the existing 14-story office building at 30 West 67th Street, records show. The property is set to span 75,951 square feet, according to the filing.

Meanwhile, at 7 West 66th Street, Extell plans to renovate the current seven-story, 37,337-square-foot office building at the property into a 31-unit residential building, records show.

Extell’s David Rothstein was listed as the owner on the filings, while Stephen B. Jacobs Group Architects’ Jennifer Cheuk filed the plans, according to records.

Spokespeople for Extell and SBJ Group did not immediately respond to requests for comment. PincusCo first reported the news.

If completed, the two new Lincoln Square buildings will sit on the same block as Barnett’s 69-story, 127-unit luxury condo tower at 50 West 66th Street.

In July, Extell landed a $1.2 billion loan from JVP Management to refinance the property just east of Lincoln Center, CO previously reported. Construction on the nearly 570,000-square-foot tower topped out in June, and 50 percent of the building’s units had been sold as of July.

But it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for Barnett. In April 2023, local preservation group Landmark West! filed an application with the city to limit the potential height of Extell’s new towers near Central Park West, according to PincusCo. The application is still under review.

