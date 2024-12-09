Care For the Homeless Buys $46M Bronx Site for New Men’s Shelter

Social services organization Care For the Homeless (CFH) has purchased a site in the Bronx for a 200-bed men’s homeless shelter, according to city records made public Monday.

CFH, through the entity CFH Blondell Housing Development Fund, bought Foremost Real Estate’s property stretching from 1364 to 1400 Blondell Avenue in Westchester Square for $46.4 million, records show.

Foremost CEO Dan Shavolian signed for the seller, which used the entity 1374 Blondell to complete the purchase, according to records. CFH President and CEO George Nashak signed for the buyer.

It’s unclear who brokered the deal. A spokesperson for CFH did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Shavolian could not be reached for comment.

Foremost filed permits with New York City’s Department of Buildings in August 2020 to construct a three-story, 200-bed men’s shelter and health care clinic at 1374 Blondell Avenue, the Bronx Times reported.

Construction was halted on the project in March 2022 when the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation discovered toxic chemicals at the former site of Boyle Auto Wreckers at 1346 Blondell Avenue, according to the Bronx Times.

It’s unclear how the project will proceed under CFH’s new ownership, but Foremost had planned for a 31,362-square-foot, 18-unit shelter facility at the site with CFH set to operate it, the Bronx Times reported.

CFH has about nine other health centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx, according to its website. CFH provides shelter, food and health care to homeless individuals.

