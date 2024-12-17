Finance  ·  Refinance
Massachusetts

Barings Provides $115M Refi for Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel

Rockpoint, Highgate and hotelAVE have owned the hotel since 2015 and are completing a major renovation of the asset

By December 17, 2024 8:30 am
reprints
Jonathan Neff, managing director at Barings, and Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel, Boston.
Jonathan Neff, managing director at Barings, and Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel, Boston. PHOTOS: Courtesy Barings

A joint venture involving Rockpoint, Highgate and hotelAVE has secured $115 million to refinance the Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel, a 471-room luxury asset that overlooks Boston Harbor, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Barings provided the financing, while Eastdil Secured arranged the transaction. 

SEE ALSO: Flagstar Bank Unloading $343M of Struggling NYC Loans

Located at 606 Congress Street in Boston’s Seaport District, the Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel sits near South Boston Maritime Park, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Boston’s Children’s Museum, and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center

In prepared remarks, Jonathan Neff, managing director at Barings, spoke of the hotel’s prime location near the South Boston Waterfront southeast of Downtown Boston, as well as how the fundamentals in the city’s hotel market “continue to improve” due to a lack of new supply. 

“The Renaissance is well positioned to benefit from its strategic location, surrounded by diverse demand drivers, including a concentration of Boston’s top employers … and numerous destination retail and entertainment outlets,” added Neff in a statement. 

The Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel opened in 2008 and is scheduled to complete a major renovation next year. The 471-key hotel includes a 21,000-square-foot corporate meeting space, a 10,700-square-foot ballroom, a club lounge, a fitness center, and an indoor pool.  

Rockpoint, Highgate and hotelAVE have jointly owned the hotel since 2015, with hotelAVE serving as the asset manager. All three firms declined to comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com

606 Congress Street, Jonathan Neff, Renaissance Boston Seaport Hotel, Barings, Eastdil Secured, Highgate, Rockpoint
Flagstar Financial CEO Joseph Otting and 220 Fifth Avenue.
Finance  ·  Loan Sale
New York City

Flagstar Bank Unloading $343M of Struggling NYC Loans

By Andrew Coen
Avi Weinstock, Dovid Kaufman, and Chesky Klein of Meridian Capital Group, and Aspen Grove Apartments in Warrington, Pa.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Pennsylvania

Société Générale Supplies $47M Refi for Suburban Philly Apartments

By Andrew Coen
Justin Elghanayan, president of Rockrose, and Lincoln Square at 555 11th Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Finance  ·  CMBS
Washington DC

Rockrose Development Lands 4-Year Extension on $227M D.C. Office Loan

By Nick Trombola