Finance  ·  Acquisition
California

Walker & Dunlop Supplies $113M Acquisition Loan for Bay Area Apartments

By November 12, 2024 11:36 am
reprints
Jeff Burns, senior managing director at Walker & Dunlop and the 299 Franklin apartment community in Redwood City, Calif
Jeff Burns, senior managing director at Walker & Dunlop and the 299 Franklin apartment community in Redwood City, Calif Photos: Walker & Dunlop

Acacia Capital has secured $113 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a multifamily asset in the San Francisco Bay Area, Commercial Observer has learned.

Walker & Dunlop originated the Fannie Mae (FNMA)-backed loan through its DUS platform for the acquisition of 299 Franklin, a 304-unit market-rate apartment community in Redwood City, Calif. Acacia acquired the 2015-built property from Nuveen Real Estate for $188 million, Traded first reported.

SEE ALSO: Calmwater Capital Supplies $41M Refi for Arizona Build-to-Rent Community

The debt deal, which closed in 19 days, was led by a W&D multifamily finance team consisting of Jeff Burns, Chris Botsford, Rene Alvarez, Jeff Conahan and Matt DeMarche.

“Our team’s swift and strategic approach allowed us to navigate the competitive landscape effectively, ensuring that we not only met but surpassed our client’s goals,” Burns said in a statement.

Located at 299 Franklin Street between San Francisco and San Jose, the property consists of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a rooftop deck, a fitness center, a swimming pool, a spa, a business center and electric vehicle charging stations.

Officials at Acacia Capital did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

Jeff Burns, Acacia Capital, Fannie Mae, Walker & Dunlop
The Moderne at Rocking K build-to-rent development in Vail, Ariz. and Zach Novatt, director at Calmwater Capital
Finance  ·  Refinance
Arizona

Calmwater Capital Supplies $41M Refi for Arizona Build-to-Rent Community

By Andrew Coen
Iconiq Capital CEO Divesh Makan, and Sentral Union Station in Denver, Colo.
Finance  ·  CMBS
Texas

Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Refi Multifamily Portfolio With $525M CMBS Loan

By Andrew Coen
Richard Henry, of CBRE and Whole Foods
Finance  ·  Refinance
National

PGIM Provides $171M Refi for Grocery Store Portfolio in Southeast

By Brian Pascus