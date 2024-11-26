Newmark Hires Two Multifamily Advisers for SoCal Debt Team

Newmark (NMRK) is expanding its debt advisory platform in Southern California with two industry veterans at its Irvine office.

The New York-based brokerage and services firm tapped Vince Punzi and Lowell Takahashi as executive managing directors, with a focus on structured finance and debt placement for multifamily assets. The two together have nearly 40 years of experience under their belts, according to Newmark.

Both Punzi and Takahashi come to Newmark from Berkadia, where they served as senior director of originations and vice president of originations, respectively, since 2019. They also concurrently worked at Capital One (COF) previous to their Berkadia posts, as senior director of multifamily originations and vice president, respectively.

Takahashi also worked at Berkeley Point Capital for over 12 years early in his career, until 2014, most recently serving as vice president. Berkeley Point was purchased by Newmark in 2018, making Takahashi’s new role a homecoming of sorts.

Newmark’s financials meanwhile exceeded expectations this past quarter, with revenues up nearly 12 percent, largely via its capital markets business. The firm’s revenue from capital markets grew 18.5 percent in the third quarter, marking the fourth straight quarter of double-digit growth.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.