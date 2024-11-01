Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

John Catsimatidis Seals $92M Refi for Downtown Brooklyn Apartments 

By November 1, 2024 1:36 pm
reprints
John Catsimatidis, CEO of Red Apple Real Estate, and a rendering of 180 Myrtle Avenue.
John Catsimatidis, CEO of Red Apple Real Estate, and a rendering of 180 Myrtle Avenue. PHOTO: Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images; Rendering Courtesy Red Apple Real Estate

John Catsimatidis’s Red Apple Real Estate has landed a $92 million loan to refinance a multifamily building in Downtown Brooklyn, the developer announced Friday. 

Bank of America (BAC) supplied the loan on Red Apple’s 228-unit The Margo property at 180 Myrtle Avenue in Fort Greene, which Red Apple built in 2016.

SEE ALSO: D.C. Multifamily Building Headed to Foreclosure Auction Next Month

Catsimatidis previously secured a $90 million loan from Bank of America to refinance the building in 2017, The Real Deal reported at the time. The deal included a new $20 million mortgage and retired a $70 million construction loan from Bank of America originated in 2014, according to TRD

“Our various companies, including our real estate business, have had a long relationship with Bank of America and we value their partnership,” Catsimatidis said in a statement. “Bank of America provided the original construction loan for 180 Myrtle Avenue in 2014 and has remained the property lender ever since.” 

Located a mile from Barclays Center, The Margo has amenities that include a rooftop terrace, fitness center and children’s playroom. The retail portion of the Dattner Architects-designed building is leased to Century Medical & Dental and the Brooklyn Bureau of Community Services.  

Bank of America did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

John Catsimatidis, Bank of America, Red Apple Real Estate
