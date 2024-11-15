Iron Mountain Pays $114M for NoVA Data Center Development Site

Iron Mountain is expanding its digital empire with another acquisition and large-scale data center development plan in Prince William County, Va.

The Boston-based firm put down $113.5 million to buy 40 acres in Manassas from PRP Real Estate Investment Management. The deal closed Thursday, Bisnow reported. Neither the buyer nor the seller returned requests for comment.

Washington, D.C.-based PRP assembled the 40 acres between 2022 and 2023, and secured rezoning entitlements from the county for three data center buildings with a combined 1.1 million square feet called Manassas Point.

While not nearly to the extent of neighboring Loudoun County, Prince William County has been growing as one of the next big data center hubs.

In a recent example, Prince William County officials in June approved a separate rezoning that allows for the construction of three new data centers and a substation, also in Manassas, on a site that Amazon acquired in September. In March, Microsoft paid $465.5 million for another 124-acre site in Prince William.

