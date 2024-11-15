Investments & Sales
Virginia

Iron Mountain Pays $114M for NoVA Data Center Development Site

By November 15, 2024 6:35 pm
reprints
Jon McAvoy, PRP's chief investment officer.
Jon McAvoy, PRP's chief investment officer. Photo: PRP

Iron Mountain is expanding its digital empire with another acquisition and large-scale data center development plan in Prince William County, Va.

The Boston-based firm put down $113.5 million to buy 40 acres in Manassas from PRP Real Estate Investment Management. The deal closed Thursday, Bisnow reported. Neither the buyer nor the seller returned requests for comment.

SEE ALSO: Continuum Buys Midtown Church Property on East 35th Street for $66M

Washington, D.C.-based PRP assembled the 40 acres between 2022 and 2023, and secured rezoning entitlements from the county for three data center buildings with a combined 1.1 million square feet called Manassas Point.

While not nearly to the extent of neighboring Loudoun County, Prince William County has been growing as one of the next big data center hubs. 

In a recent example, Prince William County officials in June approved a separate rezoning that allows for the construction of three new data centers and a substation, also in Manassas, on a site that Amazon acquired in September. In March, Microsoft paid $465.5 million for another 124-acre site in Prince William.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

data centers, Manassas Point, Iron Mountain, PRP Real Estate Investment Management
Ian Bruce Eichner of of Continuum Company, and the Community Church of New York at 40 East 35th Street.
Investments & Sales  ·  Development Rights
New York City

Continuum Buys Midtown Church Property on East 35th Street for $66M

By Isabelle Durso
Anthony Malkin, CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, and 111-115 North Sixth Street.
Investments & Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

ESRT Completes $195M Williamsburg Retail Acquisition on North Sixth Street

By Isabelle Durso
David Weitz and Erik Rutter of Oak Row Equities, and an aerial view of Brickell, with 1001 and 1111 Brickell Bay Drive being highlighted in blue.
Investments & Sales  ·  Land
Florida

Oak Row Equities In Talks to Buy Aimco’s Miami Waterfront Property for About $500M

By Julia Echikson