Finance  ·  Loan Sale
National

Deutsche Bank Sells $1B Worth of U.S. CRE Loans

By November 27, 2024 1:00 pm
reprints
Deutsche Bank's James von Moltke.
Deutsche Bank CFO James von Moltke. Photo: Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Deutsche Bank (DB) has sold $1 billion worth of loans related to commercial real estate in the U.S.

No further details about the sale were provided, but the bank had been trying to offload the loan portfolio since summer, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.

SEE ALSO: Clarion: CRE Investable Universe Stands at Nearly $27T, Institutional Capital $12T

Spokespeople for Deutsche Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

James von Moltke, Deutsche Bank’s chief financial officer, said the Germany-based lender had previously set aside about $24.3 million to prepare for the sale, Bloomberg reported.

Von Moltke also told Bloomberg in October that the transaction provides “further evidence of our view that commercial real estate has at least found a floor and is stabilizing.” 

The news comes after Deutsche Bank provided a $149 million refinancing loan this week to developer Steiner NYC for a mixed-use property in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, as Commercial Observer reported.

The loan was for Steiner’s 8-acre Admirals Row development at 18 Bay Street, which is home to New York City’s first Wegman’s supermarket.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

James von Moltke, Deutsche Bank
Clarion Partners is led by Drew Fung & Thanh Bui
Finance  ·  Analysis
National

Clarion: CRE Investable Universe Stands at Nearly $27T, Institutional Capital $12T

By Brian Pascus
Doug Steiner of Steiner NYC and the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New York City

Deutsche Bank Provides $149M Refi on Brooklyn Navy Yard Development

By Andrew Coen
Stock market tables
Finance  ·  Analysis
National

REITs Show Healthy Debt and Affinity for Health Care, Telecommunications Assets

By Brian Pascus