Leases  ·  Industrial Leases
New York City

Industrial Supplier Fastenal Takes 10K-SF Warehouse in the Bronx

By October 23, 2024 1:25 pm
reprints
Joe Simone, president Simone Development, and a sample of Fastenal products.
Joe Simone, president Simone Development, and a sample of Fastenal products. PHOTOS: Courtesy Simone Development; Marlin Levison/Star Tribune via Getty Images

Industrial supply seller Fastenal has signed a long-term lease for a new 10,347-square-foot warehouse in the Bronx.

Minnesota-based Fastenal, the largest fastener distributor in the U.S., will use Simone Development’s 1385 Commerce Avenue in Westchester Square for offices, warehouse space, and storage of construction materials and hardware, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: CancerCare, Fashion Retailer Massimo Bonini Ink Deals at 485 Madison Avenue

It’s Fastenal’s most recent deal with Simone in the last few years, following the distributor’s long-term lease for 7,100 square feet at nearby 1448 Ferris Place in July 2023, Simone said.

“We are thrilled that Fastenal Company has once again chosen a Simone Development property for their latest expansion,” Josh Gopan, vice president of leasing at Simone, said in a statement. “The building’s excellent condition and accessible location with proximity to major highways and public transportation make it a perfect fit for Fastenal.”

Spokespeople for Simone and Fastenal did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

The length of the lease and asking rent were unclear, but a report from Cushman & Wakefield found industrial rents in the outer boroughs averaged $28.21 per square foot during the second quarter of 2024.

Simone was represented by an in-house leasing team, while DY Realty’s Mathew Diana brokered the deal for Fastenal. Diana did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fastenal has already moved into the warehouse, which features 20-foot ceiling heights and two drive-in doors, and is close to the Cross Bronx and Bruckner expressways.

Fastenal, founded in 1967, also previously ran a 12,800-square-foot fulfillment center at 1600 Stillwell Avenue, as Commercial Observer previously reported. It’s unclear if the company still operates in that space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

1385 Commerce Avenue, Josh Gopan, Mathew Diana, DY Realty, Fastenal Company, Simone Development Companies
Jack Resnick & Sons President Jonathan Resnick, Executive Managing Director Brett Greenberg, and 485 Madison Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

CancerCare, Fashion Retailer Massimo Bonini Ink Deals at 485 Madison Avenue

By Isabelle Durso
Andrew Wiener, head of commercial leasing at the Feil Organization, and 488 Madison Avenue.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Jeweler Ring Concierge Expands to 17K SF at 488 Madison Avenue

By Amanda Schiavo
An illustration of a liquor bottle that reads "Fifth Avenue Whiskey".
Leases  ·  Features
New York City

Fifth Avenue’s Office Market Could Pull Even With Neighbors Park and Sixth

By David M. Levitt