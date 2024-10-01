Investments & Sales  ·  Residential
Florida

Dermot Company Pays $144M for Major South Florida Multifamily Complex

By October 1, 2024 8:06 pm
reprints
The Quaye at Wellington. Photo: The Dermot Company

The Dermot Company paid $144.2 million for a rental property in Wellington, Fla., making it one of South Florida’s largest multifamily sales so far this year. 

Called Quaye at Wellington, the 30-acre property features five buildings with 350 units at 1090 Quaye Lake Circle, just east of South State Road 7, in the country’s equestrian capital. The 590,128-square-foot complex was completed in 2016. 

SEE ALSO: Downtown L.A.’s Union Bank Plaza Sells for $80M

The seller, Stockbridge Capital Group, purchased the property for $120 million two years after its completion, according to property records. 

The recent sale price comes to about $412,000 per apartment. The New York-based buyer assumed the sellers’ loan from State Farm Life Insurance Company, which originated in 2015 and has a $60 million balance. 

The sale just tops Ares Management’s $140 million purchase of a 284-unit rental property in Boca Raton in May, which had been the region’s biggest multifamily deal so far this year. But these trades are a far cry from the multifamily craze during the height of the pandemic, when Hines and Harbor Group International paid over $400 million each for two separate properties. 

Since 2021, Dermot Company has been making inroads in South Florida, according to the company, starting with the $143 million acquisition of a 456-unit complex in Boynton Beach and the $160 million purchase of another, 454-unit property in Doral. In all, the company owns five rental properties in the Sunshine State.

Representatives for Stockbridge Capital Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.  

Quaye at Wellington, Stockbridge Capital Group, The Dermot Company
Newmark's Kevin Shannon and Jonathan Firestone, and Union Bank Plaza at 445 South Figueroa Street.
Investments & Sales  ·  office
California

Downtown L.A.’s Union Bank Plaza Sells for $80M

By Nick Trombola
ESRT Chairman and CEO Anthony Malkin and 134 North Sixth Street, Brooklyn.
Investments & Sales  ·  Retail
New York City

Empire State Realty Trust Buys Williamsburg Retail at 134 North Sixth Street

By Isabelle Durso
David Edelstein, principal at Tricap, Aby Rosen, co-founder and principal at RFR, and the W South Beach Hotel.
Investments & Sales  ·  Hotels
Florida

Reuben Brothers Buying Majority Stake of W South Beach Hotel in Miami

By Julia Echikson