Bungalow Projects has filed plans to expand on its second film studio project in Brooklyn.

The film-focused real estate firm, led by co-founders Travis Feehan and Susi Yu, has filed plans to demolish a group of eight vacant low-rise warehouse buildings at 201-207 Moore Street in Bushwick, which will be part of its under-construction studio project at 242 Seigel Street, according to city records and a spokesperson for Bungalow.

The city’s Department of Buildings has approved the film studio’s plans, which Bungalow filed with partner investment firm Bain Capital Real Estate. Ancora Engineering is listed as the engineer on the project, which is expected to cost about $2 million to build, according to city records.

Spokespeople for Bain and Ancora did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 68,000-plus-square-foot property between Bushwick Avenue and White Street was previously home to the Brooklyn Bread Lab, a pop-up bakery and store for the Williamsburg Hotel, according to Crain’s New York Business, which first reported the news.

Bungalow and Bain have proposed for the site to become a roughly 350,000-square-foot studio with six soundstages, with an address of 215 Moore Street, a spokesperson for Bungalow told Commercial Observer.

The new project on the Moore Street property — which Bungalow acquired from Fortress Investment Group for about $26.7 million in 2023 — will be the firm’s part of a previously announced proposed film studio around the block.

In August, Bungalow filed plans for a 307,443-square-foot movie studio with five soundstages at nearby 242 Seigel Street in East Williamsburg, as CO previously reported. The firm paid $41.5 million to Fortress and Aview Equities for that former Heritage Equity Partners development site in December 2023, PincusCo reported.

The Moore and Seigel lots will be part of one development project, Bungalow said.

That followed Bungalow’s industrial site in Red Hook at 145 Wolcott Street, also acquired with Bain. Bungalow plans to build a 225,000-square-foot production facility with four soundstages and an additional 82,000 square feet of production support space, CO reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.