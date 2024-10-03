Investments & Sales  ·  office
New York City

ASB Sells Flatiron District Office Building for $23M

The building sold for nearly half of the $44M ABS bought it for in 2015

By October 3, 2024 12:00 pm
ABS Capital Managing Partner Mike Avon and 7 West 18th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy ABS Capital; PropertyShark

ASB Real Estate Investments has sold its office building in the Flatiron District for $22.8 million, nearly half of what it bought it for in 2015, according to city records made public Thursday.

ASB sold the nine-story building at 7 West 18th Street through the entity West 18th Street Venture to Tarsat Properties, whose listed signatory was Oren Barak, records show. ASB’s Brendan Reed signed for the seller.

A spokesperson for ASB did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while a spokesperson for Tarsat could not be reached for comment. George Comfort & SonsMatthew Coudert and Alexander Bermingham, who are listed as contacts for the property, also did not respond.

George Comfort & Sons teamed up with ASB in 2015 to acquire the roughly 49,000-square-foot building between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas from Scandia Realty for about $44 million, The Real Deal reported.

ASB and George Comfort & Sons have worked together in the past, buying a six-story Chinatown building for $62 million in 2013 and a 12-story office property in Chelsea for about $83 million in 2014, according to TRD.

The companies’ 7 West 18th Street was built in 1900 and renovated into updated office space in 2018, according to George Comfort & Sons’ website.

Previous tenants of the Flatiron District office building include Copenhagen-based jewelry and homeware retailer Georg Jensen and marketing and events planner Pop2Life, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

