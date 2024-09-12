Ad Agency David Signs 5K-SF Lease at The Refinery at Domino

Two Trees Management has three new tenants soon to be enjoying the sweet life at The Refinery at Domino, Commercial Observer has learned.

The biggest was David, an ad agency spawned from the late tycoon David Ogilvy and a subsidiary of British communications giant WPP. David signed a 4,680-square-foot lease in the former sugar factory on the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, waterfront, according to the landlord.

Asking rent in the office building ranged between $58 and $80 per square foot, according to Two Trees, who did not disclose the length of David’s lease.

It’s unclear whether this is a new office or a relocation for David, but WPP currently has an outpost at 3 World Trade Center.

“We are seeing a great deal of interest from creative firms seeking an inspiring work environment as they continue to grow, and The Refinery is the ideal choice as many of their employees are based in Brooklyn,” Two Trees’ Alyssa Zahler, who handled the deal in-house with Elizabeth Bueno, Nicole Serras and Jarad Winter, said in a statement. “We have seen so much momentum in this area that we have leased up our available pre-builts and are now opening another floor of pre-builts to meet demand.”

JLL (JLL) negotiated on behalf of WPP and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other recent deals in the building include artificial intelligence firm Minerva signing a 3,257-square-foot deal for its first office, with Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) representing it in the transaction. C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last, Ohana, a startup that helps people sublease apartments, inked a 2,440-square-foot lease with no brokers on its side of the deal, according to Two Trees.

“As Williamsburg locals, we knew we wanted to headquarter our business in the neighborhood because of its young, dynamic startup energy and a variety of exciting culinary and retail offerings,” Ohana co-founder Ezra Gershanok said in a statement.

