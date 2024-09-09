Developers Plan 214-Room Hotel in Miami’s Wynwood

A group of foreign developers want to add a mixed-use hospitality development to Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

The developer, Whale & Star Wynwood LLC, wants to replace the Whale & Star building property, which spans half a city block at 2215 NW First Place, with a hospitality and residential complex. The proposed eight-story development would feature 214 hotel rooms between the second and fifth floors, 87 multifamily units on the top floors, and 11,350 square feet of commercial space, most of it on the ground floor.

Hotel rooms would range from 220 to 444 square feet, and the rental units between 406 and 1,420 square feet. The Wynwood Design Review Committee will hear the proposal Tuesday.

The developer purchased the property for $24 million last year, according to property records. The group is composed of German hospitality players: Motel One, Buschl Group’s Ralf Buschl and ALP.X Group’s Sebastian Ludke, the South Florida Business Journal reported.

Goldman Properties, led by wife-and-husband duo Jessica Goldman Srebnick and Scott Srebnick have been selected to curate murals for the project.

The Miami-based firm, founded by Jessica’s late father Tony Goldman, helped put warehouse-laden Wynwood on the map as a sought-after destination, first with the creation of the Wynwood Walls, a collection of mural and art galleries.

The firm went on to redevelop an eight-story parking garage that’s home to a WeWork location in Wynwood, and a nearby one-story retail building. A proposed office project announced in 2022 appears to have stalled.

Correction: A previous version of this article included Goldman Properties as one of developers building the project.

