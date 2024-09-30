Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Maxim Capital, BH3 Lend $74M on South Florida Condos Development  

By September 30, 2024 2:20 pm
reprints
John Farina, CEO of U.S. Development, and a rendering of Salato Pompano Beach.
John Farina, CEO of U.S. Development, and a rendering of Salato Pompano Beach. PHOTO AND RENDERING: Courtesy U.S. Development

New Jersey developer U.S. Development has secured $73.8 million of construction financing to build a condominium project in Florida’s Broward County, Commercial Observer has learned.

Maxim Capital Group and BH3 Management provided the loan facility for the planned 40-unit Salato Pompano Beach condo development in Pompano Beach, Fla. U.S. Development has sold 40 percent of the residences and is slated to complete the project by 2026, according to the Jersey City-based developer.

SEE ALSO: New Guidelines Arm NYC C-PACE Program With Fresh Energy

Ackman-Ziffs Jason Krane arranged the transaction.

Located at 305 Briny Avenue, the condos designed by Randall Stofft Architects will range from from 2,106 to 3,354 square feet. Property amenities include a pool, a poolside lounge, a spa, dry saunas, a massage room, a fitness center and event space outfitted with a private catering kitchen.

Prices for the Salato Pompano Beach condos start at $2 million, according to U.S. Development. 

“This significant milestone is a testament to our belief that luxury buyers in Pompano Beach desire a boutique alternative,” Dustin Salzano, chief financial offier of U.S. Development, said in a statement. 

John Farina, CEO of U.S. Development, added that it’s ideal to start construction near the start of the winter-to-April period, considered a peak time for South Florida luxury condo sales. 

Officials at Maxim Capital Group did not immediately return a request for comment

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

 

Jason Krane, Ackman-Ziff, BH3 Management, Maxim Capital Group, U.S. Development
Jessica Bailey, president and CEO of Nuveen Green Capital, has a large pipeline of C-PACE deals in New York City.
Design + Construction  ·  Finance
New York City

New Guidelines Arm NYC C-PACE Program With Fresh Energy

By Andrew Coen
Travis D'Amato, Michael Coyne, and Jeff Burns of Walker & Dunlop, and LUKA on the Common, Boston.
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Massachusetts

Walker & Dunlop Provides $137M Acquisition Loan for Boston Multifamily Complex

By Brian Pascus
Michael Comparato, President of FBRT
Finance
National

Benefit Street Partners’ REIT Franklin BSP Realty Trust Closes $1B CRE CLO

By Brian Pascus