Entertainment Platform Fever Takes 7K-SF Offices at 50 Greene Street

Entertainment platform Fever got a prescription for new SoHo offices, Commercial Observer has learned.

Fever, which helps people discover events in their cities, signed a five-year, 7,300-square-foot lease on the entire third floor of Zar Property NY’s 50 Greene Street, a source with knowledge of the deal told CO. The asking rent in the five-story, 30,200-square-foot building was $89 per square foot, the source said.

SEE ALSO: Catholic Charities Expands to 77K SF at 80 Maiden Lane

“We’re thrilled to have brokered this deal between Fever and Zar Property at such a prominent location,” Nomad Group’s Matthew DeRose, who brokered the deal for Fever, said in a statement. “This space is perfectly aligned with Fever’s dynamic growth and innovation in the entertainment industry, and we are excited to see their continued success in this iconic SoHo building.”

Zar was represented in-house by David Zar and Julian Zar. Representatives from Zar declined to comment.

The move marks a relocation for Fever, which held its previous offices just one block north at 76 Greene Street.

“We’re thrilled to continue growing in SoHo, where we’ve been for the past five years as our global corporate headquarters,” a spokesperson for Fever told CO. “This move to 50 Greene Street is a reflection of Fever’s continued growth and expansion. We look forward to further embedding ourselves in the neighborhood as our business continues to grow.”

Fever will now join Zar’s portfolio along SoHo’s Greene Street, including its 33,000-square-foot office building at 42 Greene Street and its 60,000-square-foot office property at 38 Greene Street, where the developer is moving forward with plans to construct a two-story penthouse on top.

Fever offers its users “unique local experiences and events,” ranging from “immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences and festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups,” according to its website.

The entertainment platform is currently hosting events in New York City such as Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonightmares” haunted house — just in time for Halloween.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.