Two major development projects in New York City are receiving large sums of funding from the Biden administration.

Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that his administration has secured $260 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for a redevelopment of Red Hook’s Brooklyn Marine Terminal and the construction of the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway along 10 Avenue in Inwood.

“Building a safer, more affordable New York City means investing in our city’s future — in 21st century jobs, in state-of-the-art infrastructure, and in our public spaces,” Adams said in a statement. “As we kick off Climate Week, these investments will help us build a cleaner, greener city for all New Yorkers.”

In May, Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that the 122-acre Brooklyn Marine Terminal could be redeveloped into a modern shipping facility with housing and retail on-site, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

An initial $95 million investment was put toward the project, which the city will partner with the New York City Economic Development Corporation and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to build.

Now, the new $164 million grant will turn the terminal into a “modern maritime port and mixed-use community hub,” bringing “thousands of jobs and billions in economic impact,” according to the release.

Meanwhile, the $96 million grant for the Manhattan Waterfront Greenway in Inwood will allow for the creation of new public space, safety improvements and “a continuous cycling route around the island” of Manhattan, Adams said Monday.

The greenway improvements will span 1.35 miles along 10 Avenue from West 201st to West 218th streets, with direct connections to Inwood Hill Park and the Bronx, according to Adams. The project is part of the city’s broader plan for a greenway expansion across the five boroughs, including the Harlem River Greenway in the Bronx.

Planned upgrades for Inwood’s greenway include a new plaza, sidewalk extensions, pedestrian islands, bus boarding extensions, raised crosswalks and improved lighting, the release said.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.