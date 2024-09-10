Los Angeles will import a taste of canine luxury to New York City.

Santa Monica-based members-only social club Dog PPL signed a 10-year lease to open an 18,000-square-foot private dog park on the roof of the new Padel Haus club at 12 Berry Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, according to broker Tri State Commercial Realty.

Asking rent was $50 per square foot at the single-story commercial development near the eastern edge of McCarren Park.

West Coast dog owners Liam Underwood and Alexander Esguerra dreamed up Dog PPL together and opened the club’s first location at 3440 Ocean Park Boulevard in Los Angeles in 2021, and got some tails wagging with a profile in the Los Angeles Times last year.

“A lot of people call us the ‘Soho House for dogs,’ ” Esguerra told Reuters earlier this year, referring to the chain of posh social clubs that started in London in 1995. Membership for a single four-legged companion and its human escort starts at $120 per month and comes with perks like invites to boozy Friday night DJ parties and ice bath contests.

And now the club is ready to bring that luxe experience to New Yorkers’ furry family members just three years after it brought the concept to life.

Tri State’s Avi Akiva, who brokered both sides of the deal along with Richard Babeck, said Dog PPL and Padel Haus — a club catering to the city’s growing padel scene opening in October — will be a huge boon for Williamsburg and will help “level up the experience of the neighborhood as a whole.”

And Babeck, for his part, plans to take his own dog there.

“As a local resident and proud dog owner, I can’t wait for Dog PPL to open,” Babeck said in a statement. “This section of [Brooklyn] is poised for an exciting revitalization.”

Developer Samuel Teitelbaum bought the 21,267-square-foot lot for $8.3 million last year and is building a new, single-story property designed by Nikolai Katz Architect on it, building permits show.

