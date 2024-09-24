Finance  ·  CMBS
New York

Clipper Equity’s $100M CMBS Loan on Brooklyn Office Building Now Delinquent

The building is occupied by NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services and the NYC Civil Court

By September 24, 2024 2:21 pm
reprints
David Bistricer of Clipper Equity.
David Bistricer of Clipper Equity. Photo: Robert Paul Cohen/For Commercial Observer.

A $100 million commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) loan secured by David Bistricer‘s Clipper Equity’s office building at 141 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn is now 30 days delinquent, according to a report from Morningstar Credit. 

The building’s tenants include the City of New York Department of Citywide Administrative Services, the New York City Civil Court and the nonprofit Legal Aid Society. The $100 million loan — split across the BMARK 2021-B24, BMARK 2021-B25 and  BMARK 2021-B26 conduit CMBS deals — is backed by the 15-story, 206,084-square-foot office building that opened in 1959. Clipper Equity purchased the office tower in 2002 and completed a renovation in 2004, according to PropertyShark. 

SEE ALSO: J.P. Morgan Refis Boston Seaport Hotel With $307M CMBS Loan

The loan reached delinquency in September and is “not yet on the special servicer watchlist,” according to Morningstar Credit. 

The problems attached to the loan secured by 141 Livingston Street are largely due to tenant uncertainty. The Department of Citywide Administrative Services leases 96 percent of the building’s office space, but its lease expires in December 2025, according to Morningstar Credit. The city agency recently agreed to lease two floors at One Willoughby Square, a 36-story, 500,000-square-foot office tower that opened in 2021 in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. 

Other tenants attached to the building include the New York City Civil Court for Kings County, together with the Housing Court and Small Claims Courts, and the Legal Aid Socieety’s Brooklyn Housing Court Office

Clipper Equity did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com 

141 Livingston Street, CMBS, Clipper Equity
The new Omni Boston at left, with the Convention Center.
Finance  ·  CMBS
Massachusetts

J.P. Morgan Refis Boston Seaport Hotel With $307M CMBS Loan

By Andrew Coen
The Summit, 136-144 Summit Avenue, Jersey City.
Finance  ·  Refinance
New Jersey

Société Générale Provides $37M Refi on Jersey Apartments

By Andrew Coen
CIM Group co-founder and Principal Avi Shemesh and the courtyard at Hotel Indigo Old Town Alexandria.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Virginia

CIM Group Provides $31M Hotel Refi in NoVA

By Nick Trombola