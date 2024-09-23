Certares, TMGOC Ventures Buy The Ray Hotel in Delray Beach

Certares and TMGOC Ventures purchased a hotel in Delray Beach, Fla., property records show.

Called The Ray Hotel, the Hilton-branded property at 233 NE Second Avenue features 141 rooms and three restaurants, including one helmed by Michelin-star chef Akira Back.

The buyers assumed the seller’s loan, which has $57.7 million in outstanding debt, though the deed lists the consideration at $47.8 million.

“Being headquartered locally, we have seen firsthand the rapid expansion of the Delray Beach market,” Glenn Alba, co-founder and managing partner of TMGOC Ventures, said in a statement. “The Ray was delivered at the highest quality, and we look forward to being great stewards of this gem of a hotel.”

The seller, Menin Development, completed the 96,631-square-foot hotel in 2021, five years after it purchased the 1-acre site for $25.6 million, according to records.

In 2021, the Delray Beach-based developer secured a $85.6 million loan from Acres Capital, which Certares and TMGOC Ventures assumed. It’s unclear whether Menin paid down the debt to $57.7 million, or whether Certares and TMGOC Ventures received a discount.

Representatives for Certares, TMGOC Ventures and Menin Development did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

