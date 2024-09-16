Dubbed the “Valley of Ashes” in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, the Willets Point peninsula was primed for a major transformation. Over the last century, the area has been polluted by industrial and auto-related uses and has long been associated with neglect and disinvestment. At 23 acres, it represented one of Queens’ largest economic growth opportunities and was in need of environmental cleanup and much-needed infrastructure.

In 2018, a community task force delivered a set of recommendations that became the guide for transforming the Special Willets Point District. The goal is to create a mixed-use, mixed-income neighborhood that serves Queens families, becomes a destination for visitors, and enables Willets Point to grow as the city’s newest neighborhood.

In November 2022, New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled an overview of the project alongside the New York City Economic Development Corporation, New York City Councilmember Francisco Moya, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, the New York City Football Club, and the Queens Development Group—a joint venture between Related Companies and Sterling Equities.

He announced that it would feature the largest 100% affordable housing project in 40 years, with 2,500 new affordable housing units, more than 150,000 square feet of new public open space, over 20,000 square feet of neighborhood-serving retail space, a 650-seat public school, a 250-key hotel, and the city’s first soccer-specific stadium, which will be privately financed by NYCFC. A new chapter for this Queens neighborhood is now being written, with nearly $1 billion in private investment.

The Queens Development Group is leading the development of Willets Point while working alongside the NYCFC to introduce NYC’s first soccer-specific stadium. The 25,000-seat stadium, which will be the permanent home of NYCFC, will be the first fully electric stadium in Major League Soccer and the first fully electric professional sports stadium in New York City.

“The Willets Point transformation has been decades in the making, spanning multiple mayoral administrations, but ultimately, it was Mayor Adams’ vision for this long-neglected site that got us across the finish line,” said Andrew Kimball, President & CEO of the New York City Economic Development Corporation. “Working together with our city and development partners, we are bringing a new neighborhood with a public school, hotel, retail, open space, the largest affordable housing project in over 40 years, and a 100 percent privately financed soccer stadium. With over $6 billion in expected economic impact and over 14,000 jobs created, this project is a model of how a public-private partnership can change the landscape of a city for the better.”

“The transformation of something as big and complex as Willets Point does not happen without incredible public-private partnerships over many years,” said Frank Monterisi, Executive Vice President at Related Companies. “As a result of the leadership we have had from Mayor Adams, Councilman Moya, Speaker Adrienne Adams, Borough President Donovan Richards, Andrew Kimball, Adolfo Carrión, and Eric Enderlin, as well as partnership from Sterling Equities and Wells Fargo, who are equally dedicated to investing in New York, we are able to deliver this development for the community. The creation of 2,500 new units of affordable housing, together with investments in infrastructure and the development of a world-class soccer stadium, will create a real neighborhood and spur further growth in the area.” The stadium is expected to be completed and operational by the 2027 MLS season.

Langan is providing engineering and environmental services and has led the project through the Brownfield Cleanup Program, which includes a soil remediation plan and expert consulting for thousands of linear feet of NYCDEP sewer and water infrastructure.

“Langan has played an active role in the Willets Point project for over a decade, providing integrated services to prepare the site and its infrastructure for this historic redevelopment,” said Michele O’Connor, PE, LEED AP, Senior Principal, Langan. “We’re thrilled to support the transformation of this underutilized area of Queens into a welcoming space that prioritizes diverse communities, economic growth, and sustainable development.”

This is the largest new affordable housing development in New York City since the 1970s. Construction for the first phase of 100% affordable housing at Willets Point is underway, a year ahead of schedule. In December 2023, Mayor Adams and city officials broke ground on the first 880 units of affordable housing, which are expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The next housing development will include 220 affordable homes for low-income seniors. The second phase will deliver the remaining 1,400 of the 2,500 total affordable homes.