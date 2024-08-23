Justice Department Accuses RealPage of Price Fixing Apartment Rents

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday it plans to sue real estate software company RealPage for allegedly colluding with landlords to price-fix higher rents on apartments around the country.

The DOJ said it plans to file an antitrust lawsuit against the company as soon as Friday, backed by eight other states including California, Colorado, Minnesota, North Carolina and Washington.

RealPage is being accused of allowing landlords to secretly raise rents “beyond market forces,” The New York Times reported.

In remarks on the lawsuit, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday the DOJ has sued RealPage after a two-year investigation for violating the Sherman Antitrust Act, which protects competition in the marketplace.

“Americans should not have to pay more in rent simply because a company has found a new way to scheme with landlords to break the law,” Garland said.

RealPage is a subscription data company that allows landlords to share details on rents that are normally confidential or not widely available. Landlords who know comparable rents in their markets are able to quickly adjust their rents up or down.

A spokesperson for RealPage did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

