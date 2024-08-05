Finance  ·  Refinance
Michigan

Dwight Mortgage Trust Refis Michigan Apartments With $51M Loan

By August 5, 2024 4:13 pm
reprints
An aerial view of Southgate Apartments in suburban Detroit. Hannah Gwyn

Pepper Pike Capital Partners has landed a $51.3 million loan to refinance a multifamily asset in suburban Detroit, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust provided the loan on Pepper Pike’s Southgate Apartments property in Southgate, Mich. in a transaction spearheaded by David Scheer. Loan proceeds from the financing will retire existing debt and fund community improvements. 

SEE ALSO: Cain Int’l, OKO Group Want $5.25B for Beverly Hills Resort

Located at 16700 Quarry Road, 14 miles outside Detroit, the 624-unit garden apartment complex consists of 12 buildings on a more than 21 acre property. Community amenities include a fitness center, dog park, clubhouse, pool, and barbeque area. 

Jacob Repasky, director of acquisitions at Pepper Pike, said in a statement that the Dwight team was “very responsive from start to finish” while meeting a “required deadline” and it looks forward to  “working with Dwight on future transactions.”

Dwight Mortgage Trust also closed a $26.8 million bridge loan to refinance Pepper Pike’s 241-unit Fountain Parc Apartments property in Indianapolis last month. 

 Officials at Dwight did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com 

David Scheer, Jacob Repasky, Dwight Capital, Dwight Mortgage Trust, Pepper Pike Capital Partners
CGI Merchant Group Founder and CEO Raoul Thomas and the Waldorf Astoria Washington, D.C.
Finance  ·  Distress
Washington DC

Former Trump International Hotel in D.C. Sold for $100M at Foreclosure Auction

By Nick Trombola
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Finance  ·  Analysis
National

As Global Stock Markets Nosedive, Heat Is On Fed to Cut Rates Deeply in September

By Andrew Coen
Cain International's Jonathan Goldstein, OKO Group's Vlad Doronin and a rendering of One Beverly Hills.
Finance
Los Angeles

Cain Int’l, OKO Group Want $5.25B for Beverly Hills Resort

By Greg Cornfield