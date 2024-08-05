Dwight Mortgage Trust Refis Michigan Apartments With $51M Loan

Pepper Pike Capital Partners has landed a $51.3 million loan to refinance a multifamily asset in suburban Detroit, Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust provided the loan on Pepper Pike’s Southgate Apartments property in Southgate, Mich. in a transaction spearheaded by David Scheer. Loan proceeds from the financing will retire existing debt and fund community improvements.

Located at 16700 Quarry Road, 14 miles outside Detroit, the 624-unit garden apartment complex consists of 12 buildings on a more than 21 acre property. Community amenities include a fitness center, dog park, clubhouse, pool, and barbeque area.

Jacob Repasky, director of acquisitions at Pepper Pike, said in a statement that the Dwight team was “very responsive from start to finish” while meeting a “required deadline” and it looks forward to “working with Dwight on future transactions.”

Dwight Mortgage Trust also closed a $26.8 million bridge loan to refinance Pepper Pike’s 241-unit Fountain Parc Apartments property in Indianapolis last month.

Officials at Dwight did not immediately return requests for comment.

